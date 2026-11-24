Delhi captain Priyansh Arya produced a sensational batting display in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, smashing 181 off just 68 balls to register the highest individual T20 score by an Indian.

Thw 25-year-old achieved the feat during Delhi's sixth Group B match against Tamil Nadu at the Daly College Ground on Tuesday.

The left-handed opener broke the previous record held by KL Rahul, who had scored an unbeaten 152 for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: IPL 2027: Punjab Kings To Appoint Paras Mhambrey As Bowling Coach, Rajiv Kumar As Fielding Coach

Arya's explosive innings featured 19 sixes and seven fours, helping Delhi post a massive total of 275/5. The total is also the joint third-highest team score in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history, behind Baroda's 349/5 against Sikkim and Punjab's 310/5 against Hyderabad.

The 181-run knock is also the second-highest individual score in men's T20 cricket. Arya is just seven runs short of the record 188 not out scored by Lhuan-dre Pretorius for Titans against Knights in the CSA Pro20 Cup last month.

His 19 sixes also put him level for the most maximums hit in a single T20 innings.

Finn Allen had previously achieved the same feat when he smashed 19 sixes during his 151 off 51 balls for San Francisco Unicorns against Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket.

Priyansh Arya Reaches Fifty In Just 18 Balls

Arya began his innings in aggressive fashion and showed little intention of slowing down. He took 22 runs off R Silambarasan in the fourth over before collecting another 22 off Sai Kishore in the following over.

The assault helped the Delhi captain bring up his half-century in just 18 deliveries. He continued to attack the Tamil Nadu bowlers and reached the 100-run mark off only 36 balls in the 10th over.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill-Akash Deep Incident: Why Ajinkya Rahane Was Unhappy With India's Captain

Despite Delhi losing a few wickets at the other end, Arya maintained the momentum and kept the scoreboard moving. He reached 150 off 60 balls after hitting Kishore for a six in the 17th over.

However, his remarkable innings came to an end in the 19th over when Manimaran Siddharth dismissed him. Arya's 181 off 68 balls had already taken him past Rahul's record and put him among the highest individual scorers in T20 cricket.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.