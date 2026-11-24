A 26-year-old Google employee expects to earn around $323,000 (nearly Rs 3 crore) this year but spends less than $20,000 on living expenses. Charles Broomfield, an AI security analyst and YouTuber based in Washington, D.C., keeps his costs low by sharing a home with roommates, cycling or walking to work, eating free meals at the office and avoiding unnecessary purchases.

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“I guess something else that probably does make me a little bit unique is I really don't feel joy when I buy things. I feel like I have what I need…,” the employee was quoted as saying by BusinessToday.

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Broomfield has been saving with one goal in mind: financial independence. The report added that he expects to reach $7,50,000 in investments within the next year, much earlier than his original target of age 30.

Growing up in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with two military veteran parents, he learned the value of saving early. His parents encouraged him and his siblings to save half of everything they earned. They could spend the rest or save more to earn interest. This habit helped Broomfield become a disciplined saver from a young age.

“I wanted a Lamborghini and I wanted some nice penthouse,” he added.

When asked why he wanted, he added “I just wanted them because I thought other people wanted them.”

At 17, Broomfield discovered Mr. Money Mustache, a blog about saving money and retiring early. That incident introduced him to the FIRE movement, which focuses on retiring early.

After graduating from Knox College in 2022, he moved to Northern Virginia for a job paying over $1,00,000 a year. He set a goal of saving $750,000 while keeping yearly expenses below $25,000. Although he already had $50,000 in savings, he chose to start from zero.

“It's almost the only thing I thought about, because I was building all these new habits and making real money for really the first time in my life,” he said.

According to the report, Broomfield was once so serious about saving money that he even considered living in a van parked at his workplace to avoid paying rent. However, he realised that doing so would only help him retire one month earlier each year.

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“I never expect anybody else to do exactly what I'm doing,” he says. “I know I'm way more of a geek about this than most people, and I'm particularly well positioned to be able to live this kind of life…,” he noted.



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