Farmers registered under the PM-KISAN scheme need to complete a few mandatory checks to receive their next instalment of Rs 2,000. These include completing e-KYC, linking Aadhaar to their bank accounts and verifying land records. The scheme provides eligible farmer families with Rs 6,000 a year in three instalments, paid directly into their bank accounts.

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5 Things You Must Do

Check eligibility: Farmers can check their payment and verification details using the “Know Your Status” option on the PM-KISAN portal. They should also make sure their family meets the scheme's rules and does not fall under excluded categories.

Complete Mandatory e-KYC: Farmers must complete e-KYC to receive PM-KISAN payments. They can do this online using an OTP or face authentication through the PM-KISAN website or app. They can also visit a Common Service Centre (CSC) for biometric verification. Without e-KYC, you may face hurdles in receiving the payment.

Verify Land Seeding Status: Land records, such as khasra or khatauni, need to be verified on the PM-KISAN portal. If the land seeding status shows pending or rejected, they should contact local officials or visit a Common Service Centre (CSC) to get it corrected.

Farmers should ensure their Aadhaar Card is linked to their bank account and that the account is enabled for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The bank account must also have active NPCI mapping. This is important because PM-KISAN payments are sent directly to farmers' bank accounts.

Beneficiaries need to make sure that the name, Aadhaar number and bank details on the PM-KISAN portal match their official records. Even small mistakes or spelling differences can cause verification problems and delay payments.

With the 25th PM-KISAN installment expected in February, it is important to ensure that Aadhaar, bank and land records are correct and up to date. Farmers should regularly check their details and complete all required verification steps to avoid delays in receiving benefits.

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ALSO READ: PM-Kisan Beneficiary: Check Eligibility Criteria, Required Documents And How To Get Rs 2,000 Installment

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