Corporate India delivered its strongest earnings performance in three years in the September quarter, with companies in the Nifty-500 universe reporting a 32% year-on-year (YoY) jump in aggregate profit after tax (PAT). Strong performances by metals, oil and gas, and financial services companies drove a significant portion of the earnings growth, according to a November 2026 India Strategy report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL).

The Nifty-500 companies reported a 25% YoY increase in sales, while EBITDA and PAT grew 24% and 32%, respectively, in the second quarter of FY27. Excluding oil marketing companies (OMCs), sales, EBITDA and PAT increased 23%, 23% and 30%, respectively, marking the strongest quarterly earnings growth since FY22.

The earnings momentum also remained strong in the first half of FY27, with Nifty-500 companies, excluding OMCs, reporting a 27% growth in profits.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Metals, Oil & Gas, Financials Drive Earnings Growth

Metals emerged as the biggest contributor to corporate earnings growth, with the sector reporting a 76% YoY increase in profits. Oil and gas companies followed with 61% growth, while financial services companies recorded a 20% increase.

Together, these three sectors accounted for nearly 68% of the incremental earnings growth reported by Nifty-500 companies during the quarter, the MOFSL report showed.

Among other sectors, utilities reported 46% profit growth, followed by cement at 43%, automobiles at 34% and capital goods at 28%. Within financials, banks and NBFC-lending companies posted profit growth of 20% and 21%, respectively.

Consumer companies, however, reported relatively subdued earnings growth of 2%. Healthcare and technology companies recorded profit growth of 13% and 10%, respectively. All sectors except electronics manufacturing services (EMS) reported positive earnings growth.

READ | NBFC Sector PAT Jumps 43% In Q2; Aditya Birla Capital, Tata Capital Among Top Picks By Ambit

Smallcaps Continue To Outperform

Earnings growth remained broad-based across market capitalisation segments, with smallcaps continuing to outperform their larger peers.

Smallcap companies, excluding OMCs, reported a 34% YoY increase in profits, compared with 31% growth among largecaps and 26% among midcaps. At the index level, Nifty-100 companies recorded 34% earnings growth, while the Nifty Midcap-150 posted 24% growth.

More than half of the Nifty-500 companies reported earnings growth exceeding 15%, while only 4% reported losses.

Margins Improve; MOFSL Remains Constructive

Operating performance also improved, with EBITDA margins of non-financial Nifty-500 companies expanding 20 basis points YoY to 17.4%. The metals sector witnessed the sharpest improvement, with margins expanding 280 basis points to 20.5%, supported by favourable metal prices and higher premiums.

MOFSL maintains a constructive outlook on Indian equities, citing strengthening earnings momentum, resilient domestic economic conditions, attractive valuations across several sectors, cooling crude oil prices and robust foreign institutional investor inflows. However, geopolitical developments, inflation, interest rates, AI-related global uncertainties and supply-chain disruptions remain key risks to monitor.

READ | Tata Steel Promises To Cut APL Apollo Debt, Keep It Listed After 21% Crash. Should You Buy?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.