Kerala has ordered a statewide crackdown on unauthorised and potentially hazardous cosmetic products after an 18 year old gil from Areekode in Malappuram district reportedly developed a severe kidney disease linked to the use of a skin lightening cream containing excessive levels of mercury.

According to NDTV, the incident has reportedly prompted the state government to direct the Drugs Control Department to conduct inspections across all districts and identify the cosmetic products that could pose a threat to public health.

The teenager reportedly told the police that she had used FTUNE face cream without being aware of its potential health risks. She also informed investigators that several of her fellow students were also using the same product. Around Rs.1 lakh has reportedly been spent on her medical treatment.

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Following the teenager's statement, the Areekode police registered a case against the manufacturers of FTUNE face cream over allegations that the product contained dangerously high levels of mercury. The FIR reportedly invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the Kerala Police Act. The charges include allegations relating to cheating and the manufacture and sale of products potentially harmful to human health.

Taking serious note of the incident, Health Minister K. Muralidharan directed the State Drugs Controller to carry out extensive inspections in order to identify unauthorised cosmetic products and establishments selling potentially dangerous skin creams. According to NDTV, the minister stated that the government would examine the circulation of such products and take action against those found violating the regulations.

"The government has approved a list of creams - usable creams. Beyond that, that will be a very serious issue. The government will inquire about that, and we have directed the Drugs Control Department to inquire into that," the minister said.

The government has also warned that establishments found selling counterfeit or prohibited cosmetic products could face licence cancellation and other legal consequences.

The minister also also referred to media reports claiming that some potentially hazardous cosmetic products were being brought into India from other countries, including Pakistan. However, he clarified that the government had not received official confirmation of such imports.

"I saw in some reports that some of these creams are coming from outside, especially Pakistan. We don't know about that. We'll look into that matter also. Officially, we did not get any report about these artificial creams," he said.

The minister added that he had discussed the matter with Chief Minister and Home Minister and that the government would examine the allegations.

The crackdown is also expected to examine the role of social media influencers and vloggers who promote cosmetic products without adequately verifying their ingredients, safety or regulatory approvals.

The incident has raised concerns about teenagers purchasing skin-lightening creams based on online endorsements without knowing the potential health consequences.

Questions have also emerged over Kerala's capacity to test cosmetic products for toxic heavy metals such as mercury, lead and arsenic. Concerns about inadequate specialised laboratory facilities have prompted calls for a dedicated cosmetics testing laboratory with advanced equipment.

The government is expected to examine the wider supply and promotion network of such products as part of its investigation. Any action against influencers or other individuals will depend on the findings of the probe.

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