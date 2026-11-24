Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her concert team have been flogged in the city of Qom, their lawyers say. A defence lawyer told the BBC that Ahmadi, 29, three musicians and a producer were each given 74 lashes over a performance in which she did not wear the mandatory hijab.

The punishment was carried out on Monday at the third branch of the Criminal Sentence Enforcement Office in Qom. The pro-reform daily Etemad cited another defence lawyer, Mostafa Nili, as naming the four men as Soheil Faghih-Nasiri, Amin Taheri, Amirali Pirnia and Mohsen Lashkari.

The case dates back to a concert livestreamed in December 2024, in which Ahmadi performed in a sleeveless dress. Under Iranian law, women are banned from performing in public and must cover their hair and wear modest clothing.

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Interestingly, the legal process stretched across most of this year. In June, a criminal court in Qom convicted Ahmadi and eight others of offending public decency by publishing obscene material, a charge they denied. Besides the lashes, they were banned from audiovisual work and from leaving Iran for two years. Lawyers said an appeals court in Qom rejected their appeal at the end of September and upheld the sentence.

One lawyer said the defence team tried to get the verdict overturned, reduced or suspended, but it "didn't work out." He added that the enforcement branch rejected requests to postpone the punishment and insisted on carrying it out immediately.

Interestingly, the sentence drew criticism from within Iran as well. Other Iranian artists and human rights activists condemned it, warning that flogging is cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment and breaches the international ban on torture. Bahar Ghandehari of the US-based Center for Human Rights in Iran called the flogging a clear violation of Ahmadi's rights and a sign that authorities are determined to suppress women's freedoms and harshly punish those who challenge discriminatory laws.

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The punishment comes after years of tension over the dress code. Since the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, in morality police custody in 2022, many women have stopped covering their hair in public. Authorities have responded with periodic arrests, warnings and business closures.

However, Ahmadi's case sits within a much wider crackdown. The BBC reported that security forces crushed another wave of protests in January, killing thousands and arresting tens of thousands. Since the war with the US and Israel began in late February, Iran Human Rights says at least 39 men convicted over the January protests have been executed, and 121 detained protesters, including six women and five juveniles, have been sentenced to death.

For Ahmadi and her team, the lashes are now over, but the bans on audiovisual work and travel remain part of their sentence.

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