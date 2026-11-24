Cisco and OpenAI have introduced a joint open-source initiative called Shirudo, designed to defend itself against sophisticated cyberattacks. The project aims to strengthen cybersecurity by enabling infrastructure security against vulnerable systems even before permanent software patches become visible.

To address the growing challenges posed by increasingly sophisticated and to fight against AI-driven threats the tech gainst built on eBPF technology, Shirudo enables protection for running Linux systems without requiring a reboot while human teams retain control over security decisions.

How Shirudo Protects Linux Systems

Shirudo, a Japanese word meaning 'shield', uses eBPF to run customised programs within the Linux kernel without modifying its source code. Its AI-driven framework can identify security vulnerabilities, generate protective shields and evaluate whether they can block potential attacks without disrupting legitimate services.

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The project also incorporates cryptographic signing, allowing systems to verify the authenticity of each security shield before execution, including in scenarios where an attacker may have gained administrator access.

During testing, Shirudo successfully developed code to detect and block exploitation attempts involving the critical vulnerabilities Java4shell and a PHP flaw. The approach is intended to give organisations additional protection while permanent fixes are developed and deployed.

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Cisco and OpenAI Explain the Partnership

Cisco President and Chief Product Officer Jeetu Patel said, “There is nothing more important than giving security teams the tools they need to match the speed of the AI-driven threats they are facing. We need self-defending infrastructure that acts at the speed of code, learns in real time, and shields itself until patches are safely rolled out.”

OpenAI President and Co-founder Greg Brockman said identifying vulnerabilities does not mean every affected system can be patched immediately. "So many teams rely on the same software that it makes sense to build these tools in the open. Now when one team finds a better way to protect a system, others don't have to start from scratch,” he added.

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Developers Invited to Contribute

Cisco and OpenAI have invited developers, researchers and enterprises to participate in the open-source project by testing vulnerabilities, evaluating security shields and identifying potential weaknesses.

The project is available on GitHub, with both companies encouraging wider industry collaboration to improve infrastructure security.

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