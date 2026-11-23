Persistent Systems Ltd. said on Monday a US-based law firm it engaged for immigration-related matters may have suffered a cybersecurity incident in which employee immigration data and supporting documents were allegedly exfiltrated.

In a filing to the stock exchanges on Monday, the company said its own systems were secure and business operations continued as normal. It also said claims that critical company information had been stolen were unverified, as the law firm did not have such information.

"We are aware that a U.S.-based law firm that Persistent Systems (the 'Company') engaged for immigration matters of the Company may have experienced a cybersecurity incident, and certain of our employee immigration data and supporting documentation was purportedly exfiltrated from that law firm," Persistent Systems said in its statement.

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The company added that its systems remained secure and its business operations were normal.

"Claims that the Company's critical information was stolen is unverified as the law firm was not in possession of such information," it said.

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