Narendra Raval, an Indian-born businessman who once worked as an assistant at a temple in Kenya, now runs a major steel and cement business with more than 18,000 employees.

Popularly known as 'Guru', Raval is the founder of Devki Group, a Kenya-based company with businesses in steel, cement, roofing sheets, fertilisers and packaging.

Born in Gujarat in 1962, Raval moved to Kenya in 1978 to work as an assistant at a Swaminarayan temple in Kisumu. He later married and left temple work to earn a living. He moved to Nairobi, where he worked at a hardware shop and a steel mill.

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In 1990, Raval decided to start his own business. He opened a small hardware shop with his wife in Nairobi's Gikomba market. He initially sold products made by other companies but wanted to make steel products in Kenya so that customers could buy them at lower prices.

His first steel factory almost failed

Raval later started a small steel factory near Athi River, but the business did not do well in the beginning. He had to compete with bigger companies that already had more customers and money.

"Within 6 months, I was almost on my knees," he told Forbes in a 2015 interview.

The situation became so difficult that his employees agreed to take lower salaries to keep the business running. Raval also worked with them on the factory floor. Things finally started getting better when steel prices went up.

The steel factory later became the starting point of Devki Group.

Raval slowly expanded the business into cement, roofing sheets, fertilisers and packaging. Today, the group has several businesses, including Devki Steel Mills, National Cement, Maisha Mabati Mills and Maisha Packaging. It also has business interests in other African countries.

Devki Group now employs more than 14,000 people. The company operates 19 factories and is among the largest private sector employers in Kenya.

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Why he said no to billionaire Aliko Dangote

Raval once turned down an offer from Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote to buy his cement business. He said he did not want to sell National Cement because he wanted to keep the company within his family.

"I said no because it is my family business. I want to keep the business within the family," he told Forbes.

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