Telegram founder Pavel Durov took a humorous dig at Rockstar Games' latest release, Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), stating how the least realistic thing about the game is how the game's central characters, Jason and Lucia, are running a whole criminal operation without a single Telegram group.

Elon Musk also joined the conversation.

Durov made the remark in a post on X, stating that, "The least realistic thing about GTA VI is that Jason and Lucia run a whole criminal operation without a single Telegram group."

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Musk's response to Durov's post created a viral social media moment of interaction between two prominent figures in the technology and social media industries.

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The interaction comes amid growing online conversations surrounding GTA 6, which has attracted attention beyond the gaming community.

Developed by Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto VI is set in the fictional US state of Leonida, with Vice City serving as its central location. The storyline revolves around Jason and Lucia, two partners whose involvement in a criminal operation draws them into a wider conspiracy after a job goes wrong.

The game also features a fictional messaging application called WhatUp, which resembles Meta-owned WhatsApp. The application forms part of the game's fictional digital ecosystem and allows characters to communicate through their smartphones.

Durov's remark therefore adds another layer to the game's references to real-world technology platforms. While Rockstar has created fictional versions of familiar applications, the Telegram founder used the opportunity to jokingly suggest that his messaging service would be a more realistic choice for the protagonists.

The comment also follows WhatsApp's own playful participation in the game's online buzz. According to a report by Business Insider, WhatsApp temporarily changed its X account's branding to resemble WhatUp, replacing its familiar green identity with a blue-themed design. The account also posted, "if you saw us in Vice City, no you didn't."

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