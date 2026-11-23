UBS remains overweight on Indian banks, citing strong loan growth, healthy funding capacity, consistent earnings delivery and a supportive credit environment, which make India one of the most attractive banking markets in Asia.

In its latest report on Asian banks, UBS said India offers the strongest combination of growth and earnings fundamentals in the region. India also has the fastest loan growth among Asian markets, supported by a favourable credit impulse and strong lending demand.

However, the brokerage noted that India's attractiveness appears relatively lower when assessed against regional price-to-book (P/B) valuations and return on equity (ROE) comparisons. Despite this, Indian banks remain inexpensive relative to their own historical valuations, offering scope for further upside.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

On the domestic financial sector, UBS maintained a constructive stance, highlighting continued improvement in asset quality across unsecured lending segments for both banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

The brokerage also pointed to an acceleration in personal loan growth for banks, indicating improving credit demand. Commercial vehicle (CV) financing trends in September remained broadly similar to August.

ALSO READ: India's 14% Stock Market Return Expectation Is Too High, Says Systematix's Bhaskar Hazra

However, UBS flagged some moderation in asset quality trends in gold loans. Early delinquencies in the segment saw a material increase compared with June levels, although they were marginally lower than in August.

Among banks, Canara Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) have relatively significant exposure to gold loans, accounting for approximately 21% and 6% of their respective advances.

Despite the concerns around gold loan delinquencies, UBS remains positive on the broader financial sector, supported by healthy asset quality trends across most lending segments and improving loan growth momentum.

The brokerage reiterated HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank as its preferred picks in the banking space, reflecting its confidence in the earnings and growth prospects of leading private sector lenders.

ALSO READ: Bond Market's Go-To Trade For Fed Hikes Roiled By Stocks Retreat

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.