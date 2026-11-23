A controversial umpiring decision sparked a heated exchange between Pakistan A players and the on-field umpire during the final stages of their Asia Cup Rising Stars clash against India A.

The incident took place at the start of the 44th over of India's chase of 314. Pakistan pacer Ali Raza came in from round the wicket and bowled a delivery to Shahbaz Ahmed, who was on strike.

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The ball was initially called a dot ball, but the umpire soon noticed that non-striker Tilak Varma was also standing on the same side.

Following this, the umpire ruled the delivery dead, leaving the Pakistan camp visibly unhappy with the decision. Pakistan captain Abdul Samad and other players appeared to engage in a lengthy and heated discussion with the on-field umpire.

Despite the protests, Pakistan had to bowl the delivery again. On the second attempt, Shahbaz managed to take a single, meaning India A added a run instead of being left with a dot ball.

However, the drama did not end there. Shahbaz was dismissed later in the same over, leaving India A seven wickets down in their chase of 314.

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India went on to lose the match by 48 runs, despite captain Tilak Varma scoring a century.

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