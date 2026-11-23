Suriya's action comedy Scene, directed by Jithu Madhavan, has achieved another significant milestone at the box office as the film continues to attract audiences. During its third week in theatres, the movie has crossed Rs 150 crore in India net collections within 17 days of its theatrical run.

Its impressive performance across domestic and international markets has pushed its worldwide gross collection beyond Rs 264 crore.

Scene Box Office Collection Day 17

Scene collected approximately Rs 1.57 crore in India net collections on Day 17 across 769 shows. The Tamil version contributed Rs 1.28 crore from 535 shows, while the Telugu version added Rs 29 lakh through 234 shows, according to Sacnilk. With these earnings, the film's cumulative India net collection has reached Rs 150.64 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 174.99 crore.

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The film maintained an overall theatre occupancy of 54.3% on Sunday, reflecting continued audience interest during its third weekend. However, the latest collection figures remain estimates and may change following the final reporting of all shows.

Scene has also maintained a strong presence in overseas markets, collecting Rs 89.25 crore in international gross collections. Totaling its domestic and overseas earnings, the film's worldwide gross has climbed to Rs 264.24 crore.

About Scene: Cast, Crew and Storyline

The film arrived in theatres on November 6 where Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj, popularly known as Inba, alongside Naslen as Eeswaran and Nazriya Nazim as Maya. 4The supporting cast includes Anandaraj, Lal, John Vijay and Rajpriyan.

The story revolves around police officer Inbaraj, who finds himself drawn back into an unfinished case from his past. As he revisits the investigation, he encounters fresh challenges that gradually complicate the situation.

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Scene is produced by Suriya, Jyothika and Jaishree Damodaran under the banners of Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment.

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