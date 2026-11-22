ENE Repeat continued its steady run at the box office on its first Sunday, with the Vishwak Sen-starrer seeing good footfalls at theatres in its opening weekend.

The Telugu film collected Rs 3.79 crore net in India on Day 4 so far, according to Sacnilk. This takes its India net collection to Rs 17.19 crore and its India gross to Rs 20.07 crore. The film was running across 1,451 shows on Sunday, with an overall occupancy of 45 per cent.

Day-Wise Collection

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ENE Repeat opened with Rs 5.85 crore net on Thursday, from 1,681 shows at 44.2 per cent occupancy. Collections fell 47 per cent to Rs 3.10 crore on Friday, when the film was running across 1,400 shows.

The weekend brought a rebound. On Saturday, the film earned Rs 4.45 crore from 1,530 shows, a jump of 43.5 per cent over Friday, with occupancy rising to 48 per cent.

The film's worldwide gross stood at Rs 28.10 crore as of Day 3.

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Advance Booking

Advance bookings for Monday, the film's fifth day, stood at Rs 1.09 crore, including blocked seats, with 75,298 tickets sold as of 8 pm. Without blocked seats, bookings came to Rs 81.70 lakh from 60,183 tickets. The final figure will be known at the 6 am cut-off.

Bookings for the next four days add up to Rs 2.74 crore across 3,506 shows, or Rs 2.09 crore without blocked seats. Of this, Rs 40.57 lakh has been booked since the 6 am cut-off on Sunday.

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About The Film

Directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, ENE Repeat follows Vivek and his close-knit group of friends, who reunite years after their memorable misadventure in Goa. What starts as a reunion soon turns into another unpredictable ride, as personal problems, sudden plans and chaotic situations pile up.

Vishwak Sen plays Vivek, while Venkatesh Kakumanu, Shivathmika Rajashekar, Anil Ravipudi, Maganti Srinath, Anisha Ambrose and Abhinav Gomatam play key roles.

The film is written by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam and Shanthan Raj, and produced by Root Node Cinema, S Originals and Suresh Productions. It was released in theatres on November 19.

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