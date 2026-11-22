Tata Steel Ltd. is set to transfer its Tubes, and Colors business to APL Apollo for a total sum of Rs 28,000 crore, according to an exchange filing from the company on Sunday.

The business deal regarding its Tubes business involves Rs 11,700 crore in cash transferred via a slump sale to APL Apollo. It covers plants at Jamshedpur, Hosur, Khopoli and Sahibabad.

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"The board considered and approved the transfer of the business of manufacturing, processing, marketing, sale and distribution of steel tubes and pipes at and from the steel tubes manufacturing facilities of the company at Jamshedpur, Hosur, Khopoli and Sahibabad, in each case, including products manufactured directly by the company or through contract manufacturing arrangements, and certain cold rolling and surface coated steel product facilities at Khopoli, together with all related plants, facilities, operations and activities ancillary or incidental thereto (‘Tubes Business') of the Company to APL Apollo Tubes Limited (‘APL Apollo')," the filing said.

APL Apollo also agreed to acquire a 100% stake in Tata Steel Colors (formerly Tata BlueScope) for Rs 16,300 crore.

Of the total consideration for Tata Steel Colors, Rs 8,150 crore each would be paid to Tata Steel and its subsidiary TSDPL, which held equal 50:50 ownership in the company.

"The board of the company at its meeting held today, considered and approved the sale and transfer of its entire equity stake of 100% (held directly or indirectly through one of its wholly owned subsidiaries, TSDPL), in its wholly owned subsidiary, TSCL, to APL Apollo, for a consideration of Rs 16,300 crore." the filing said.

Tata Steel Colors, which manufactures colour-coated steel products, reported a turnover of Rs 4,680 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 85 crore in FY26.

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The two transactions were interdependent and were expected to be completed simultaneously, with each agreement remaining conditional upon the completion of the other.

The deals remained subject to approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the consent of APL Apollo shareholders. The long-stop date for completion of the transactions was set at March 31, 2028.

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