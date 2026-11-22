Ramayana Part 1 kept up its strong run at the box office on its third Sunday, with the film continuing to draw crowds across theatres more than two weeks after its release.

The Nitesh Tiwari film collected Rs 25.62 crore net in India on Day 18 so far, according to Sacnilk. This takes its India net collection to Rs 932.77 crore and its India gross to Rs 1,114.23 crore. The film was running across 11,493 shows on Sunday, with an overall occupancy of 38 per cent.

Language-Wise Collection

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The Hindi version led Sunday's earnings with Rs 20.93 crore from 10,264 shows. Kannada brought in Rs 1.99 crore from 349 shows, Tamil added Rs 1.87 crore from 528 shows, and Telugu contributed Rs 83 lakh from 352 shows.

Across its run so far, Hindi accounts for Rs 710.43 crore, or 76.2 per cent of the film's India net. It is followed by Kannada at Rs 74.79 crore, Telugu at Rs 56.38 crore, Tamil at Rs 46.12 crore and Malayalam at Rs 45.05 crore.

Worldwide Collection

The film's worldwide gross stood at Rs 1,651 crore as of Day 17. Of this, 65.7 per cent came from India and 34.3 per cent from overseas markets.

Day-Wise Collection

Ramayana earned Rs 64.85 crore on Day 1, Rs 48.05 crore on Day 2, Rs 69.80 crore on Day 3 and Rs 56.15 crore on Day 4. Day 5 saw the film collect Rs 107.50 crore, followed by Rs 94.10 crore on Day 6, Rs 70.65 crore on Day 7 and Rs 53.50 crore on Day 8. Week 1 ended at Rs 564.60 crore.

In Week 2, the film earned Rs 48.10 crore on Day 9, Rs 72.90 crore on Day 10, Rs 75 crore on Day 11 and Rs 32 crore on Day 12. It collected Rs 28.60 crore on Day 13, Rs 23.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 19.35 crore on Day 15. Week 2 total stood at Rs 299.15 crore.

In Week 3, Ramayana earned Rs 15.75 crore on Day 16 and Rs 27.65 crore on Saturday. With Sunday's estimate, its third-week total so far stands at Rs 69.02 crore net.

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About The Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasarath, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Sonal Jha as Sumitra and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

Among other key roles, the film also features Rakul Preet Singh as Suparnakha, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Produced by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part cinematic epic and the reported cost is around Rs 4,000 crore. Sony Pictures is handling international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions distributed the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The screenplay has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari, who has also penned the dialogues along with Shreyas Jain.

The film has been officially titled Namit Malhotra's Ramayana in India, while internationally, it has been named Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, which has a bit shorter runtime of 167 minutes.

The first instalment released on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The runtime of the version in India is 3 hours and 15 minutes.

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