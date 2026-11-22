BSE announced its periodic reconstitution of the benchmark BSE Sensex index, with a non-banking financial company (NBFC) Shriram Finance Limited will replace retail major Trent Limited.

The changes will become effective during the trading session on Monday, December 21, 2026, according to the official announcement. With this reshuffle Shriram Finance will enter the 30-share benchmark index, while Trent, a Tata Group company, will be removed from the index. Both stocks will be in focus on Monday, November 23.

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On Friday, the Sensex witnessed a strong rally, ending at 83,919.71, up 897.96 points or 1.08% from its Thursday close of 83,021.75. The benchmark opened at 82,558.25 and hit an intraday high of 84,037.96. The lowest level of the index in the trading session stood at 82,403.27.

Shares of Shriram Finance ended on the BSE at Rs 974 on Friday, slipped marginally by Rs 1 or 0.10% from their previous close of Rs 975. The company's total market capitalisation stood at Rs 2,29,190.65 crore. The shares opened at Rs 963.10 and hit an intraday high of Rs 974. The lowest level during the session was at Rs 948.85. Trent shares closed on the BSE at Rs 3,252.25, up Rs 30.30 or 0:94% from their previous close of Rs 3,221.95. The company's total market capitalisation was at Rs 1,73,420.44 crore.

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