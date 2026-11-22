AC Milan will host Frosinone Calcio in their Serie A 2026-27 Matchday 12 fixture at the San Siro on Sunday, November 22.

The Rossoneri return to league action after the international break and will look to carry forward their momentum from a 2-1 win over Genoa in their previous outing.

Rúben Amorim's side have collected 24 points from 11 matches and are fourth in the Serie A standings ahead of the fixture.

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Frosinone, meanwhile, are sixth with 20 points. The visitors will be keen to bounce back after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Cagliari before the international break.

AC Milan vs Frosinone: Match Date And Time

The AC Milan vs Frosinone Serie A match will be played on Sunday, November 22, 2026. The match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

AC Milan vs Frosinone: Venue

The match will be played at the San Siro in Milan, Italy.

AC Milan vs Frosinone: Predicted Lineups

AC Milan (4-4-1-1): Mike Maignan (GK); Mario Gila, Koni De Winter, Sankhoun Diawara, Davide Bartesaghi; Diego Moreira, Yunus Musah, Luka Modric, Christian Pulisic; Adrien Rabiot; Gonçalo Ramos.

Frosinone (4-2-3-1): Lorenzo Palmisani (GK); Anthony Oyono, Gabriele Calvani, Ilario Monterisi, Enzo Tchato; Patrizio Masini, Giacomo Calò; Farès Ghedjemis, Romano Schmid, Giorgi Kvernadze; Daniel Bîrligea.

Where To Watch AC Milan vs Frosinone Live Telecast In India?

The AC Milan vs Frosinone Serie A match will be available for live telecast on the Unite8 Sports channels in India.

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Where To Watch AC Milan vs Frosinone Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the AC Milan vs Frosinone Serie A match will be available on the ZEE5 app and website in India.

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