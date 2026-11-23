Should you add shares of National Aluminium Co Ltd. (NALCO)? Should you hold shares of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. (TBZ) at the current market price .? Have you lost the chance to Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. buy stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of IIFL Finance Ltd.?

Sameer Dalal Natverlal & sons Stockbrokers Pvt Ltd., Somil Mehta, Head Retail Research, Mirae Asset Sharekhan and Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst, IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. (TBZ) (CMP: Rs 546.95)

Sameer: Hold

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Stock rallied after new promoter.

We have no idea about new promoter but he would want to scale up the business.

Can stay invested if holding for longer time.

Hold because new guys will be aggressive in their growth.

National Aluminium Co Ltd. (NALCO) (CMP: Rs 303.20)

Somil: Wait and watch

NALCO has very attractive levels at this point.

Wait for a confirmation as the stock is being corrected right now.

The confirmation would be around Rs 330-340 for medium-term outlook.

Once we get confirmation, the target would be Rs 380.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,799.00)

Somil: Hold

See a lot of Pharma stocks doing well after the correction.

Small correction for Auro Pharma.

Expecting more upside on the stock.

Final target in short-medium term would be Rs 1,900.

IIFL Finance Ltd. (CMP: Rs 614.00)

Sameer: Wait and watch

Over the next six months, stock will consolidate to correct.

Wait to buy. If you have the stock, wait for corrections to buy more.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. (CMP: Rs 142.29)

Deven: Hold

Stock is currently trading in a sideways range.

Stock has support at Rs 128 on the lower side.

Hold with a stop loss of Rs 128.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 621.85)

Deven: Hold

Stock trading on circuit to circuit basis.

Continuous lower-top lower-bottom formation on weekly charts.

Overall structure is weak.

Hold with a stop loss of Rs 572.



Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.