A political exchange over biryani has added a fresh flavour to the intensifying electoral contest in Uttar Pradesh, with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi brushing aside a pointed remark by veteran Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and asserting that the real issue was the welfare of the state's people, not individual politicians.

Owaisi played down Khan's remarks, saying the political debate should centre on the concerns and welfare of Uttar Pradesh's people rather than personal exchanges between leaders.

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"The question is not about me — I am not the issue here. The real issue is the people of Uttar Pradesh. As far as food is concerned, I have never been particularly fond of it. I pursued my law and barrister degrees while living abroad, facing considerable hardships. Some people live merely to eat, but for me, whatever is available is sufficient," Owaisi said on Saturday.

The AIMIM chief also adopted a conciliatory tone towards Khan, welcoming his release on bail and wishing him good health.

"Azam Khan Sahab has been granted bail, and that is a very good thing. He is an aged person now. May Allah grant him good health. He should take care of his well-being," he said.

Following his release from prison, Khan questioned whether Owaisi's AIMIM could gain meaningful electoral traction in Uttar Pradesh in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

Addressing reporters, Khan questioned the appeal of Owaisi's party in the state, using regional food preferences to underline his scepticism about AIMIM's electoral prospects.

"Hyderabadi biryani is not preferred in our region. People here prefer pulao and mutton biryani," Khan had remarked, in an apparent reference to AIMIM's efforts to expand its political base in the state.

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The exchange comes against the backdrop of a new political alignment taking shape in Uttar Pradesh, where Owaisi has joined hands with Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad to build an alternative electoral platform.

Owaisi, Chandrashekhar Azad join hands

The two leaders have announced the formation of the Samajik Parivartan Morcha for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with Azad projected as the alliance's Chief Ministerial candidate.

The partnership brings together Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which has been attempting to consolidate its support among Muslim voters, and Azad's Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), which draws its political strength from Dalit communities.

The alliance aims to combine their respective support bases and challenge the BJP's hold over the politically crucial state.

Azad has maintained that the coalition's primary contest is with the ruling BJP rather than other opposition parties. "Our fight is not against the opposition. The battle is against the ruling party. We have resolved to uproot the BJP. This alliance will drive the final nail into the BJP's coffin," he said.

Owaisi, meanwhile, claimed that the formation of the Morcha had unsettled both Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. "The 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' that we have formed is causing discomfort and distress to both Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav. Both of them realise that a strong, credible alternative has emerged in the form of the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha'," he said.

Describing the existing political contest as a game of musical chairs, Owaisi argued that the emergence of a third political contender had changed the electoral equation.

He said established parties had been engaged in a political arrangement in which power alternated between them, but the new alliance had introduced another player into the contest.

Akhilesh questions election-time activity

The emerging alliance has also drawn a guarded response from Akhilesh Yadav, who questioned the approach of political outfits seeking to establish themselves in Uttar Pradesh ahead of elections.

Without directly naming Owaisi or Azad, the SP chief suggested that parties aspiring to make an electoral impact should maintain a permanent presence in the state and remain connected with voters throughout the year rather than intensifying their activities only as elections approach.

"I would suggest that they establish a permanent presence here. It would foster better coordination and facilitate ongoing dialogue," Yadav said.

He also indicated that the Samajwadi Party would continue its electoral arrangements with existing alliance partners. "The election date will be announced before January 10. We are moving forward in collaboration with our previous alliance partners," he said.

The formation of the new alliance has added another dimension to Uttar Pradesh's pre-election politics, with the remarks by Owaisi, Khan and Yadav reflecting growing differences over political partnerships, electoral strategies and the challenge to the BJP.

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