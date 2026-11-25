A Mahrashtra government-appointed committee has recommended dedicated courts, stricter action against examination agencies and refunds of examination fees for candidates, who become victims following exam paper leaks across the state. Maharashtra could introduce tougher penalties for examination-related offences following recommendations submitted by a seven-member committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary V Radha.

The committee has proposed imposing a Rs 10 crore fine on those responsible for exam papers leaks, while raising the minimum prison sentence from five to seven years.

Under the proposed reforms, candidates found guilty of cheating during exams could face imprisonment of five to 10 years, along with a maximum fine of Rs 50 lakh.

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Examination service providers involved in malpractice could face a Rs 5 crore penalty, recovery of examination expenses and an eight-year ban. The committee further recommended tougher punishment for senior officials managing such agencies.

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To expedite investigations and legal proceedings behind alleged malpractices during exams, the panel has suggested establishing a Special Task Force (STF) and dedicated fast-track courts.

It has recommended resolving pending examination-related cases within three months.

Moreover, the panel has recommended that examination fee refunds be provided to students. The significant relief for aspirants, proposed by the committee includes refunding examination fees to candidates irrespective of their results.

The Maharashtra government constituted the committee in September following the leak of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission's (MPSC) drug inspector examination paper in March 2026, which affected thousands of aspirants.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has indicated that the government will take necessary steps towards implementing the recommendations. The committee is expected to submit its final report in January 2027.

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Meanwhile, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) issued a warning its empanelled printing presses, saying that poorly printed textbooks and blurred content will invite penalties, cancellation of contracts and blacklisting of the presses involved.

The warning follows complaints about substandard printing quality of textbooks. "NCERT has been receiving numerous complaints from various parts of the country regarding the poor and substandard printing quality of NCERT textbooks and other publications available in the market. Such complaints pertain to inferior printing quality, which adversely affects the overall quality and acceptability of NCERT publications and undermines the reputation and credibility of the Council," an advisory issued by NCERT on Monday read.

"NCERT, being a premier national institution entrusted with the responsibility of providing quality educational resources and standardised textbooks to schoolchildren across the country, places the utmost importance on maintaining high standards of printing, production and overall book quality," it added.

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