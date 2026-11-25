Actor-comedian Vir Das missed out on winning the Best Comedy award for his Netflix stand-up special, Vir Das: Fool Volume, at the 54th edition of the International Emmy Award. The honour went to Argentina's Netflix series Division Palermo- Season 2, directed by Santiago Korovsky.

The other nominees in the category included Man vs Baby and Old Dog, New Tricks.

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Following the loss, Vir Das took to X to react to the result. He described himself as “not fortunate enough” to win the prestigious award. The comedian also expressed pride in using his red-carpet appearance to introduce a new designer to the world.

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Vir Das made a stylish appearance at the ceremony in a black blazer featuring intricate white motifs. Sharing pictures of his outfit, he wrote, “Hey folks. Was not fortunate enough to win an Emmy with year. But was super proud to launch a new designer into the world. When big things happen for me, given no one has any fashion expectations from me :-) I find a newcomer, pay them, and platform them. Meet Mohika Dhawan from Lucknow.”

The comedian also shared details about the outfit and explained how designer Mohika Dhawan created a contemporary menswear silhouette, combining Lucknow's traditional Chikankari embroidery with contemporary menswear design.

“In her words: “Sketched a contemporary menswear look bringing Lucknow's signature Chikankari to a modern red-carpet silhouette. Because Chikankari deserves a red-carpet moment too! 12 karigars brought the look to life, with 8 of them putting in 120 hours of embroidery over just 3 days”,” he added.

Though he missed out on the trophy this year, Vir Das achieved a significant milestone by becoming the only Indian artist to receive three International Emmy nominations in the same category. His first nomination came in 2021 for Vir Das: For India, followed by Vir Das: Landing in 2023, for which he won the prestigious award. His latest nomination marks another international recognition for his work in comedy.

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India's other contender in the drama category, Real Kashmir Football Club, also missed out on winning the award. Starring Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, the series competed against the UK's A Thousand Blows, France's Carême and Argentina's Menem. The award eventually went to France's Carême.

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