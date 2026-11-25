Tata Sons is set to consider multiple proposals to address the liquidity requirements of its largest minority shareholder, Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, and a broader restructuring of the holding company at its board meeting scheduled for November 30, sources said.

The SP Group, which holds an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, has been seeking immediate liquidity and financing against its shareholding. The Tata Sons board is expected to evaluate three options to address its requirements.

The first proposal involves a Tata Group entity directly purchasing a portion of the SP Group's stake in Tata Sons. The second option is a proportionate buyback of shares from all Tata Sons shareholders, allowing the SP Group to monetise part of its holding, sources added.

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The third proposal involves selective capital reduction, under which a portion of the SP Group's shares would be cancelled. This option has been proposed by Noel Tata. Tata Trusts are understood to be supportive of the liquidity proposals.

Tata Sons Restructuring On Agenda

The board will also consider a restructuring proposal put forward by Noel Tata. The plan involves merging Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers into Tata Sons.

The proposed restructuring aims to alter Tata Sons' financial profile and potentially enable it to exit the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC) framework, thereby retaining its unlisted status and avoiding mandatory listing requirements.

The proposal assumes significance as the RBI has written to Tata Sons in November, directing it to comply with the listing norms applicable to upper-layer NBFCs.

Tata Sons' classification as an upper-layer NBFC has put its unlisted status under regulatory scrutiny. The proposed restructuring is aimed at addressing this challenge by changing the holding company's financial structure.

The November 30 board meeting will therefore be significant for both the SP Group's immediate liquidity requirements and Tata Sons' longer-term ownership, corporate restructuring and regulatory obligations.

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