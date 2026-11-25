With the magic of compounding in systematic investment plans (SIPs), many are aiming for a strong retirement corpus. People are focused on utilising a long-term investment horizon and a disciplined investing journey. Historically, SIPs have rewarded investors with around 12% returns. That means even a simple Rs 10,000 SIP can grow meaningfully if left untouched for a longer duration. Considering that someone wants to build a solid Rs 2.5 crore corpus, how much time would they need via the SIP route?

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The answer depends on their investment horizon, risk appetite and SIP contribution.

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For instance, if someone wanted to build Rs 2.5 crore corpus, how long would it take with Rs 10,000 SIP v Rs 20,000 SIP.

Rs 10,000 SIP:

SIP amount: Rs 10,000

Investment duration: 27.5 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 33,00,000

Estimated returns: Rs 2,26,28,581

Total value: Rs 2,59,28,581

SIP amount: Rs 20,000

Investment duration: 22 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 52,80,000

Estimated returns: Rs 2,06,37,918

Total value: Rs 2,59,17,918

The math shows that with Rs 10,000 SIP, one can reach the target in 27.5 years, while doubling the SIP contribution will reach the target about 5 years earlier.

If you want to speed up the process, you can use the “step-up” SIP technique, which requires you to increase your contribution as your income rises.

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For instance, with a 10% annual step-up, you could build Rs 2.5 crore with a starting SIP of Rs 10,000 in about 21.5 years. The same for Rs 20,000 SIP would mean around 17 years. This way, you can possibly reach the goal much faster without compromising on your lifestyle and other expenses.

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