Aamir Khan is getting into full-on cricket mode for his upcoming film, Lalkaara. The actor will be seen portraying legendary Indian cricketer Lala Amarnath in Ashutosh Gowariker's sports drama. To prepare for the role, Aamir has begun intensive cricket training in South Mumbai.

According to a report by Mid-day, Aamir has temporarily shifted to Colaba with his partner, Gauri Spratt, closer to the cricket ground to make his training schedule more convenient.

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Aamir Khan is not training alone. His co-stars Vikrant Massey, Jitendra Kumar and Dhairya Karwa are also undergoing cricket training at a legacy club in South Mumbai. The actors are being coached by two former Indian cricketers who were previously involved in training the cast of Kabir Khan's 83 (2021).

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Aamir Khan Follows Strict Vegetarian Diet

While his Bandra home is undergoing renovation, he shifted to Colaba for easy access to a South Mumbai cricket ground. The Dangal actor is also following a strict vegetarian diet planned by a dietitian as part of his preparation for the film.

A source close revealed, “Aamir and Gauri Spratt have shifted to a luxury apartment in Colaba as the actor's Bandra home is being renovated. He chose Colaba as he can conveniently practise the sport at the cricket ground nearby. Besides following a training routine, Aamir is on a strict vegetarian diet planned by a dietician.”

The source also said that Ashutosh Gowariker and his team have conducted look tests with the actors, and they are confident that Aamir Khan looks perfect for the role of Lala Amarnath.

Apart from the cricket training, the actors have also started reading sessions since mid-October.

The source added, “Aamir has had several sittings with Piyush Mishra and Neeraj Singh, who have written the story, screenplay, and dialogues. It's a story that Aamir loved the moment the writers completed their narration.”

What We Know About Lalkaara

Made under the direction of Ashutosh Gowariker, the upcoming sports drama is centered on the historic 1952 India-Pakistan Test series, the first played between the two countries after the 1947 Partition.

Lalkaara stars Aamir Khan as Lala Amarnath. He was the first cricket captain of independent India, who led his team to a 2-1 victory. The film stars Vikrant Massey as Abdul Hafeez Kardar.

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The training will run throughout November and December, and the unit will kick off Lalkaara's shoot on January 4, 2027. It is significant for Khan and Gowariker, as they had begun filming Lagaan (2001) on the same date in 2000.

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