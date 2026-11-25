Television actor Jasmin Bhasin has hit back at social media users questioning whether she has undergone cosmetic procedures. The chatter started after Jasmin shared a series of pictures from a wedding in Kolkata. Several users noticed changes in her facial features, with many commenting that she had opted for Botox or fillers.

Dismissing the assumptions, Jasmin said that changes in her appearance do not necessarily mean she has undergone plastic surgery.

Posting a lengthy note on her Instagram Stories, she explained that makeup, weight fluctuations and other everyday factors can influence her appearance and how she looks from one day to another.

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She wrote, “So apparently, I've had a new plastic surgery every time I've had a slightly different face. Guys, relax. I travel, I don't sleep enough, I work with different makeup artists, my sinus gets inflamed, I get exhausted, I've started strength training, I've gained some weight.”

Reminding followers that her face is not a “permanent Instagram filter”, Jasmin added, “My face is not a permanent Instagram filter. Some days the face is snatched. Some days the face is swollen. Some days the face is tired. Some days even the makeup is fighting for its life.”

Jasmin went on to address the plastic surgery theories. She said, “And the ‘plastic surgery' theories... yaar, plastic surgery karwane ke liye bhi toh time chahiye! I'm literally made of blood, flesh, muscles and bones (Friend, you need time to get plastic surgery too).”

‘I Don't Need To Look Perfect'

Concluding her post, Jasmin said that she doesn't need to look perfect all the time to be comfortable in her own skin.

“I'm allowed to look different on different days. And honestly? I love my face. I love my body. I love myself. I don't need to look perfect every day to be happy with how I look. So please…let this human breathe,” she wrote.

Where Did The Speculation Start

The conversation around Jasmin's appearance heated up after she shared photos from Raghav Sharma's brother's wedding celebrations in Kolkata. While some social media users noticed the significant difference in her facial features, others speculated about cosmetic improvements such as Botox and fillers.

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The topic quickly made its way to Reddit, where users expressed varied opinions on her appearance. Some asked if she had undergone any surgeries, while others believed the shift was due to makeup or temporary facial puffiness.

Jasmin Bhasin's recent work includes the Punjabi film, Judaa. Starring opposite singer-actor Gulab Sidhu, the film explores themes of love, separation and heartbreak. She was also seen in the latest season of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, for the third time.

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