BGMI Air, the lighter version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has entered its open beta testing phase for Android users starting today, November 25. Developed by KRAFTON India, the new game is designed to bring the popular battle royale experience to smartphones with limited storage and relatively modest hardware specifications.

The game was earlier announced as BGMI Lite before being renamed BGMI Air. It comes as a standalone application with an initial download size of approximately 1 GB. The open beta gives Android users an opportunity to try the game ahead of its official India launch on December 10. According to reports, the game has received more than 14 million pre-registrations on Google Play.

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BGMI Air: How To Download

Android users can access the open beta through the Google Play store. The following are the steps to install the game:

Open the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone. Search for BGMI Air. Locate the official application published by KRAFTON. Open the listing and tap on the Install option. Wait for the approximately 1GB download to complete. Launch the game and follow the on-screen instructions to get started.

Users are advised to ensure that they are downloading the official application rather than APK files from third party websites. The initial download size may not reflect the total storage required after additional game resources are installed.

BGMI Air: Features And Details

BGMI Air is a standalone application and will not be replacing the existing BGMI game. Players can continue using the original application while also installing the lighter version on their devices.

The game is aimed at users who face difficulties running resource intensive mobile games because of limited internal storage or entry-level smartphone hardware. Reports have indicated that BGMI Air will feature the classic Erangel map and support battle royale matches involving up to 100 players. However, the complete feature set will become clearer during beta testing.

KRAFTON has also indicated that the existing BGMI players will not need to migrate their accounts in order to access the new game.

Is BGMI Air Available On iOS?

The open beta is currently available for Android users. While the game has appeared on Apple's App Store for pre-registration, an iOS beta download through TestFlight has not been confirmed.

BGMI Air Official Launch Date

KRAFTON India has scheduled the official launch of BGMI Air for December 10, 2026. Before the open beta, the company conducted closed beta testing between November 20 and November 24 in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

The open beta will allow a wider group of Android users to experience the game ahead of its official release. Its smaller initial download size is expected to make it an option for players who cannot comfortably accommodate the original BGMI on their smartphones.

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