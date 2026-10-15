BGMI Lite Rebranded As BGMI Air; Krafton Crosses 10 Million Pre-Registrations Ahead of Launch

Krafton India has renamed its upcoming mobile battle royale game BGMI Lite to BGMI Air, as the title crosses 10 million pre registrations on Google Play ahead of its India launch. The new name comes as the developer prepares to expand the Battlegrounds Mobile India experience to more smartphone users through a smaller game download.



According to Gadgets 360, Krafton has confirmed that the rebranding does not involve any other changes to the previously announced game. The company is also preparing an open beta to gather feedback from players before the full release.



BGMI Air Pre Registrations Cross 10 Million

Krafton India has announced that BGMI Air has crossed 10 million pre-registrations in India. Registrations opened for Android users on the Google Play Store on August 25, when the game was still called BGMI Lite.

The company has yet to announce an exact launch date, but the game is expected to arrive in India later in 2026. An open beta is also expected to roll out ahead of the full launch, giving players an opportunity to try the game and share feedback.

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BGMI Air Expected Features And Download Size



BGMI Air is designed to offer the core Battlegrounds Mobile India experience in a lighter package. According to details shared by Krafton India when pre registrations opened, the game will have an initial download size of around 1GB. The smaller download is intended to make the game more accessible to users with limited storage space on their smartphones. Krafton has said that the title aims to retain the main BGMI experience while making it easier for more players to get started. However, detailed information about the game's system requirements, graphics settings and complete feature list has not yet been disclosed.



Will Existing BGMI Players Need A New Account?



Krafton has confirmed that BGMI Air will be available as a separate game. Existing BGMI players will not need to transfer their accounts to play the new title. This means players can access BGMI Air independently while keeping their existing BGMI accounts. The company has not yet shared all details about the game's compatibility with different devices or whether additional platforms will be supported at launch.



The rebranding from BGMI Lite to BGMI Air comes as Krafton prepares for the next stage of the game's rollout in India. With more than 10 million pre registrations, the title has already attracted considerable interest before its release. The upcoming open beta should provide a clearer idea of its performance, gameplay experience and accessibility across different smartphones.



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