When Cricket Met Royalty: Rahane, Ganguly Take Part In Match Outside Buckingham Palace

It was an experience worth celebrating, and that too in front of Buckingham Palace, as two former India captains, Sourav Ganguly and Ajinkya Rahane, joined a distinguished gathering of cricketing legends and members of royalty in London.

The event celebrated the spirit of cricket and the cause of environmental sustainability, according to a press release from The Royal Foundation.

Invited by Prince William, Rahane, who recently announced his retirement from an illustrious career, took part in a friendly tennis-ball cricket match. The game marked the countdown to the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, an initiative of The Royal Foundation, which will be held in Mumbai next month.

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Cricket On The Mall

The match was played on The Mall, just outside Buckingham Palace, a ceremonial roadway typically reserved for grand royal processions.

The occasion brought together an array of cricketing greats, including Ganguly, West Indies legend Brian Lara, and England stars Joe Root and Harry Brook, among others.

Rahane's Reflections

Rahane shared his thoughts on the event in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday by decribing the the tennis-ball cricket match as a memorable experience and highlighted the shared love of cricket between India and the UK.

He also noted that the event raised awareness about environmental sustainability ahead of the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai this November, stressing the importance of collective efforts to protect the planet.

"Cricket has taken me to some remarkable venues across the world, but playing tennis-ball cricket right on The Mall in London with Buckingham Palace in the backdrop is an experience that will stay with me for a long time," he said.

"Yesterday was about celebrating the shared love for the game between India and the UK, but more importantly, shining a light on a cause that matters far beyond the boundary ropes. It was a privilege to spend time with Prince William and catch up with wonderful friends and icons of the sport - Dada, Brian Lara, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Danni and everyone else who brought so much joy to the pitch. We spoke about the unifying spirit of cricket, our memories of playing in England and back home in India, and the responsibility we share towards the future," Rahane added.

"The energy was set for what promises to be an impactful moment: The Earthshot Prize heading to Mumbai this November. Repairing and protecting our planet across nature, clean air, oceans, waste reduction, and climate requires the same values the sport teaches us every day - discipline, collective effort, and genuine intent. A memorable morning in London for a cause that deserves all our support. Looking forward to welcoming The Earthshot Prize to my home city next month," he added.

What Is The Earthshot Prize?

Launched by Prince William in 2020, The Earthshot Prize seeks to discover, recognise and support innovative solutions to repair the planet. The sixth edition will debut in India, with the awards ceremony scheduled for Mumbai on November 17, 2026.

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