ICC Rankings: Shreyas Iyer Jumps To Career-High Fourth In T20I Batters' List

Indian T20I captain Shreyas Iyer has climbed three places to a career-high fourth spot in the ICC's latest T20 International rankings for batters.

The jump has come after his blistering start to the ongoing five-match home series against the West Indies, where the right-handed batter smashed his maiden T20I century in the series opener in Lucknow, and his rise means India now have three players inside the top four.

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Three Indians In The Top Four

Iyer joins Ishan Kishan, who holds the top spot, and opener Abhishek Sharma, who is second, in the top four.

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan sits in third place, between Abhishek and Iyer. The newly appointed Pakistan T20I skipper reached a career-best rating after an impressive display against Sri Lanka.

Other Movers In T20I Batting

Sri-Lanka's Kusal Mendis moved up three places to 23rd, Sherfane Rutherford climbed 13 slots to joint 24th, and Sanju Samson rose four rungs to joint 27th.

Chase Shines For West Indies, Pakistan Bowlers Climb

West Indies' Roston Chase improved 24 places to 23rd in the T20I bowlers' rankings, and moved up two spots to third among T20I all-rounders, following some decent performances against India, during the ongoing T20I series.

Pakistan's Salman Mirza also rose nine places to 14th in the bowlers' list, while Saim Ayub climbed eight places to 54th.

Test Rankings: Jadeja Stays Ahead, South Africans Gain

India's veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja remained comfortably ahead in the Test all-rounders' rankings.

South Africa's Wiaan Mulder moved up one spot to fourth, and Simon Harmer rose five rungs to joint 23rd, after decent performances against Australia.

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Renshaw Leads Australia's Gains After Durban Win

Australia's massive 214-run victory over South Africa in the first Test at Kingsmead, Durban, has lifted several of their best performers in the latest ICC Test Player Rankings.

In-form batter Matthew Renshaw led the way, winning Player of the Match with a superb 190 in the first innings and a valuable 82 in the second. That took the left-hander from outside the top 100 to joint 49th overall.

Former No. 1-ranked Test batter Marnus Labuschagne moved up four places to 34th in the batters' list. South Africa opener Aiden Markram also gained four spots, thanks to a gritty 75 in the last innings of the Test match, which lifted him to joint 10th.

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