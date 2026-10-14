Shikhar Dhawan's Name Listed With Pakistan Players, Former India Star Threatens Legal Action

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has threatened legal action against the organisers of the World T20 Continent Cup after his name appeared on the tournament's list of participants.

Dhawan took to social media on Tuesday to deny any association with the competition and urged fans not to believe or circulate reports claiming he would take part in the event.

"I have come across my name as a participant in the World T20 Continent Cup. My name has been used by the organisers without my knowledge or permission, and my team will be taking the appropriate legal steps to address this. I request the media and my fans to not report or rely on any unauthorised announcements. Thank you for your continued love and support," Dhawan wrote on X.

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The former Punjab Kings captain was reportedly set to represent Asia Warriors in the tournament, a team featuring several Indian and Pakistani cricketers. Dhawan was also named the captain of the side.

However, Dhawan has categorically denied his participation and said he would take legal action against the organisers over the matter.

Several Indian, Pakistani Players Listed In Asia Warriors Squad

Dhawan was not the only former Indian cricketer named in the Asia Warriors squad. Former Indian players Rahul Sharma, Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Abhimanyu Mithun were also listed.

The 24-member squad also featured several Pakistani cricketers, including 2008 IPL purple cap winner Sohail Tanvir, Iftikhar Ahmed and Muhammad Imran Khan, among others.

However, Dhawan has distanced himself from the tournament, making it clear that he has no association with the event. His statement came after reports of his participation began circulating.

Dhawan's Stance On Pakistan During Operation Sindoor

The news of Dhawan's reported inclusion in a team featuring Pakistani players also drew attention because of his stance during the India-Pakistan tensions in 2025.

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The left-handed batter had been vocal against Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, which followed the Pahalgam terror attack. His comments during the period had attracted attention amid heightened tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Dhawan's denial of his reported participation in the World T20 Continent Cup has now put the focus on the tournament's organisers and the circumstances surrounding the inclusion of his name in the participants' list.

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