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Tech Mahindra Q2: Board Recommends 1:1 Bonus Share Issue; To Pay Rs 15 Per Share Dividend

Tech Mahindra will pay an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share.

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Tech Mahindra Q2: Board Recommends 1:1 Bonus Share Issue; To Pay Rs 15 Per Share Dividend
Tech Mahindra's revenue was up 3% QoQ to Rs 16,180 crore.
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Tech Mahindra Ltd. saw a 8.3% uptick in its net profit to Rs 1,586 crore compared to Rs 1.465 crore on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis for its second quarter results for the fiscal 2026, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday.  The company recommended a bonus share issue in the ratio of 1:1. 

The firm will pay an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share. The record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend payout is Oct. 23, 2026. The dividend amount will be credited to those eligible by Nov. 13, 2026.

The revenue was up 3% QoQ to Rs 16,180 crore, from Rs 15,712 crore in the preceding quarter. The company's EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) saw a 5.4% uptick to Rs 2,386 crore, compared Rs 2,264 crore in the previous quarter. The EBIT Margin expanded to 14.7% QoQ from 14.4%.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Tech Mahindra Q2 Results Highlights (Cons, QoQ)   

  • Net Profit up 8.3% At Rs 1,586 crore Vs Rs 1,465 crore
  • Revenue up 3% At Rs 16,180 crore Vs Rs 15,712 crore
  • EBIT up 5.4% At Rs 2,386 crore Vs Rs 2,264 crore
  • EBIT Margin at 14.7% Vs 14.4% 
  • Net Profit At Rs 1,586 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 1,677 crore
  • Revenue At Rs 16,180 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 15,975 crore
  • EBIT At Rs 2,386 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 2,319 crore
  • EBIT margin at 14.7% Vs Estimate Of 14.5% 

(This is a developing story.)

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Tech Mahindra Q2: Board Recommends 1:1 Bonus Share Issue; To Pay Rs 15 Per Share Dividend

Tech Mahindra Q2: Board Recommends 1:1 Bonus Share Issue; To Pay Rs 15 Per Share Dividend

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