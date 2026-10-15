Tech Mahindra Q2: Board Recommends 1:1 Bonus Share Issue; To Pay Rs 15 Per Share Dividend

Tech Mahindra Ltd. saw a 8.3% uptick in its net profit to Rs 1,586 crore compared to Rs 1.465 crore on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis for its second quarter results for the fiscal 2026, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday. The company recommended a bonus share issue in the ratio of 1:1.

The firm will pay an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share. The record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend payout is Oct. 23, 2026. The dividend amount will be credited to those eligible by Nov. 13, 2026.

The revenue was up 3% QoQ to Rs 16,180 crore, from Rs 15,712 crore in the preceding quarter. The company's EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) saw a 5.4% uptick to Rs 2,386 crore, compared Rs 2,264 crore in the previous quarter. The EBIT Margin expanded to 14.7% QoQ from 14.4%.

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Tech Mahindra Q2 Results Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Net Profit up 8.3% At Rs 1,586 crore Vs Rs 1,465 crore

Revenue up 3% At Rs 16,180 crore Vs Rs 15,712 crore

EBIT up 5.4% At Rs 2,386 crore Vs Rs 2,264 crore

EBIT Margin at 14.7% Vs 14.4%

Net Profit At Rs 1,586 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 1,677 crore

Revenue At Rs 16,180 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 15,975 crore

EBIT At Rs 2,386 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 2,319 crore

EBIT margin at 14.7% Vs Estimate Of 14.5%

(This is a developing story.)

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