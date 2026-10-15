HDFC Life Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 16% To Rs 522 Crore | Check Key Numbers

HDFC Life Insurance Company posted a 13.6% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 508 crore in the second quarter of FY27, up from Rs 447 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net premium income climbed 15.7% to Rs 21,727 crore from Rs 18,777 crore.

HDFC Life's value of new business (VNB), which estimates the future profits from policies sold during a period, rose 12.1% to Rs 2,037 crore in the first half. This exceeded the 11% growth in annualised premium equivalent (APE). The new business margin also improved to 24.7% from 24.5% a year earlier.

For the first half of FY27, the insurer's net premium income grew to Rs 38,275 crore from Rs 33,243 crore in the same period a year earlier. Profit after tax increased 12.7% to Rs 1,119 crore, compared with Rs 994 crore in H1 FY26.

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Total APE increased to Rs 8,245 crore in H1 FY27 from Rs 7,413 crore in the year-ago period. Individual APE rose 9% to Rs 7,080 crore.

In the September quarter, individual weighted received premium grew 11% year-on-year, surpassing the private life insurance industry's growth of 10%, the company said.

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