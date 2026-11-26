Gold prices remained in focus on Thursday, Nov. 26, as investors tracked developments around US monetary policy amid rising US inflation. The movement in international bullion prices continues to influence domestic gold rates across India, and Maharashtra is no exception.

In Maharashtra, the price of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,21,690 per 10 grams on Nov. 26, while 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,15,770 per 10 grams, according to Bullions.co.in.

According to Bullion.co.in, several cities in Maharashtra have the same rate today, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and Aurangabad.

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Gold Rate Today In Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,21,690 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,15,770 per 10 grams on Nov. 26.

Gold Rate Today In Thane

The price of 24-carat gold in Thane stood at Rs 1,21,690 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,15,770 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate Today In Pune

In Pune, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,21,690 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,15,770 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate Today In Nagpur

In Nagpur, the price of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,21,690 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,15,770 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate Today In Nashik

In Nashik, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,21,690 per 10 grams, while the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,15,770 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate Today In Other Maharashtra Cities

The prices were the same at Rs 1,21,690 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold and Rs 1,15,770 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold in other Maharashtra cities including Aurangabad, Kalyan, Kolhapur, Solapur, Amravati, and Ahmednagar.

Also Read: Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on November 26

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