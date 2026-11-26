Shares of Siemens Energy India Ltd. jumped as high as 9.23% on Thursday after the company posted strong fourth quarter result for calendar year 2026 a day prior.

The stock touched a high of Rs 3241 on the NSE not long after the opening bell, and pared some gains to trade 5.4% higher at Rs 3,130.90 apiece by 9:47 a.m.

Siemens Energy Q4 (YoY)

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The company's net profit for the fourth quarter soared 81.4% to Rs 653 crore from Rs 360 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue jumped 30.5% to Rs 3,453 crore from Rs 2,646 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

The operating performance also remained robust, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rising 71.5% year-on-year to Rs 823 crore from Rs 480 crore, while margin expanded to 23.8% from 18.1%.

Siemens Energy India (Q4, YoY)

Net profit up 81.4% to Rs 653 crore versus Rs 360 crore.

Revenue up 30.5% to Rs 3,453 crore versus Rs 2,646 crore.

Ebitda up 71.5% to Rs 823 crore versus Rs 480 crore.

Margin at 23.8% versus 18.1%.

Share price history

The stock has risen 22.10% year-to-date and 0.4% in the last 12 months.

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