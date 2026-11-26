India could attract further foreign investment as falling crude oil prices improve its relative appeal and global investors reassess their exposure to artificial intelligence (AI), according to Cameron Brandt. However, the pace of fresh inflows may depend on how global investors navigate uncertainty around AI valuations and technology investments.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Brandt said declining oil prices have been the biggest driver of recent foreign investment flows into dedicated India equity funds. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have invested around $13 billion in Indian equities in November, with monthly inflows crossing Rs 1 lakh crore for the first time. FIIs have also remained net buyers for 17 consecutive trading sessions.

Falling Oil Prices Support India Inflows

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Brandt said the recent surge in investments into India has closely followed the decline in crude oil prices. However, renewed missile exchanges in the Gulf and the resulting rise in oil prices have slowed some of these flows in recent days.

"When there was the first big drop in prices, we saw a big surge of money into dedicated India equity funds. Those flows have maintained, but they've slowed a little bit in recent days as oil prices jumped again with some of the renewed missile exchanges in the Gulf," he said.

He added that India's strong economic growth and changing global investment priorities could provide additional support to foreign inflows.

US Tariffs May Not See A Dramatic Reversal

Commenting on the latest US tariff announcements, Brandt said the proposed measures could face greater scrutiny after the midterm elections, as a shift in legislative power could make it harder for the administration to push through parts of its economic agenda.

However, he cautioned against expecting a significant change in the US tariff stance, pointing to some agreement between Democrats and Republicans on the issue.

"While a lot of the current administration's agenda is going to come under much harsher scrutiny and probably get checked by the shift in legislative power, there is sort of an uncomfortable agreement to some degree on tariffs. You know, Democrats are not actually averse to those," Brandt said.

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AI Investment Shift Could Benefit India

Reflecting on AI Investments and the latest Anti-AI sentiments, Brandt said investors are not necessarily abandoning technology investments amid concerns around AI but are moving between different segments, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence, data centres, and infrastructure.

He said greater attention is now being paid to the application of AI, an area where India could find opportunities.

"There are definitely other elements that, if investors start to focus on it, should provide further support: India's strong growth, the fact that the AI story is not as relentless as it was, and that more attention is being paid to the application of AI," Brandt said.

Further Inflows May Take Time

Despite the improving investment environment, Brandt cautioned that a substantial shift in global capital towards India may not happen immediately. Uncertainty around AI investments and the possibility of a broader market correction could continue to influence capital allocation.

However, a further decline in crude oil prices could improve India's relative attractiveness and support a broader market re-rating.

"If there's a sense that oil prices were what, around $45 a barrel at the beginning of this year, if they head back down there, there's going to be a lot of markets that are going to look much better and get a re-rating, and India obviously would be one of those," he said.

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