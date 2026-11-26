The Indian stock market traded with modest gains on Thursday, extending its rally from its previous session, led by buying in IT and metal stocks.

The Sensex traded over 100 points higher, while the Nifty 50 was around 25,800 level. The Bank Nifty indes was marginally higher.

Broader markets outperformed, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 indices trading half a percent higher each.

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Among sectors, Nifty IT index rallied the most over 2%, followed by Nifty Metal, Nifty Realty, Nifty Pharma and Nifty PSU Bank indices. Selling was seen in Nifty FMCG, Nifty Auto and Nifty Media.

In the currency market, the Indian rupee traded 27 paise lower at 92.50 against the US dollar as compared with its previous close of 92.23 level.

Global market cues remain mixed, as Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market ended mixed overnight, amid selling in AI-related stocks.

A rise in crude oil prices and concerns over new US tariff proposals dented investor sentiment, keeping market gains on check.

“The weakening trend in AI stocks globally, continues. FIIs are avoiding the concentration risks in AI trade, particularly in South Korea and Taiwan. This weakening of the AI trade along with the impressive revival in earnings growth in India are powering the FII inflows into India which has reached $14.15 billion, so far this month,” said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

Additionally, the impressive turnaround in earnings growth is providing the fundamental support to the rally.

Meanwhile, the US administration has proposed 25% tariffs on India (17% if a trade deal is struck) along with tariffs proposed on many other countries.

According to this is more a tactic to apply pressure on India to reach a deal, while India is unlikely to relent much.

“This tariff threat is unlikely to have any impact on the market in the near-term,” Vijayakumar said.

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