Gold and silver prices in India for 24-carat gold (999 purity) stood at Rs 1,21,910 per 10 grams, while fine silver (999 purity) was priced at Rs 1,43,770 per kilogram as of 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, November 26, 2026, ahead of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX)

In the international market, Ggold edged lower after Wednesday's gains, as hotter-than-expected inflation data reinforced bets that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates further.

Bullion hovered near $3,575 an ounce, after briefly slipping below $3,500 in the previous session before closing up 0.9%. US markets remain closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Gold has fallen sharply this year as the US-Iran war pushed up energy prices and inflation, prompting tighter monetary policy across major economies.Spot gold dipped 0.2% to $3,578.72 an ounce as of 8:17 a.m. in Singapore, while silver rose 0.6% to $41.51.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.