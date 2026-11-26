German supermodel, actress and artist, Veruschka, one of the most recognisable faces of the 1960s fashion world, has passed away at the age of 87. Veruschka was widely regarded as one of the world's first supermodels. She left behind a remarkable legacy that transformed fashion photography and challenged conventional ideas of beauty.

The news of her death was reported on November 25, 2026, by German newspaper Bild and news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA), which cited sources close to her family. She died in Berlin on November 24, 2026. Her cause of death has not been publicly disclosed, according to the reports.

Who Was Veruschka?

Born Vera Gottliebe Anna Gräfin von Lehndorff-Steinort on May 14, 1939, in Königsberg, East Prussia (now Kaliningrad, Russia), Veruschka belonged to an aristocratic German family. According to British Vogue, her childhood was shaped by World War II. Her father, Count Heinrich von Lehndorff-Steinort, was involved in the resistance against Adolf Hitler and was executed in September 1944 following his participation in the failed July 20 assassination plot. Veruschka was five years old at the time.

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How Did Veruschka Become A Supermodel?

According to British Vogue, Veruschka was discovered by photographer Ugo Mulas in Florence in 1959. With a height of approximately 6 feet tall, she initially struggled to find modelling assignments because her appearance did not fit conventional industry expectations. She subsequently adopted the professional name Veruschka and reinvented herself as an enigmatic fashion personality.

Her career took off during the 1960s, when she worked with celebrated photographers including Richard Avedon, Irving Penn and Franco Rubartelli. British Vogue reported that she appeared on 13 American Vogue covers and became one of the highest-paid models of her generation. Her dramatic poses and ability to transform her appearance made her one of the most photographed women of the decade.

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Veruschka's Film Career And Artistic Work

Veruschka also ventured into cinema, making her memorable appearance in Michelangelo Antonioni's 1966 film *Blow-Up*. According to British Vogue, she played a version of herself opposite actor David Hemmings in a fashion photography sequence. She later appeared in the 2006 James Bond film Casino Royale, playing Gräfin von Wallenstein, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Beyond modelling and acting, Veruschka explored performance art and body painting. She collaborated with German artist Holger Trülzsch on experimental photographs in which her painted body blended into architectural surfaces and natural surroundings.

In 1971, she also joined 27 women in German magazine Stern's "Wir haben abgetrieben!" campaign, advocating abortion law reform.

Tributes Pour In

According to DPA, a tribute published on the website of a company associated with her sister Catharina Kappelhoff-Wulff remembered Veruschka as an extraordinary woman, artist and influential personality. Her former partner and photographer Franco Rubartelli also paid tribute to her on Instagram, recalling their creative connection.

With a career spanning across fashion, cinema and experimental art, Veruschka leaves behind a legacy that helped redefine the relationship between modelling, photography and artistic expression.

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