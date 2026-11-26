Ride-hailing major Uber has appointed former Zomato CEO Rakesh Ranjan as President of Uber India and South Asia, bringing an experienced consumer internet executive on board as the company looks to strengthen its presence in one of its key growth markets.

The appointment was announced on November 26 and will take effect from January 4, 2027. Ranjan will report to Dom Taylor, Uber's Regional General Manager for Asia Pacific.

Ranjan joins Uber at a time when India remains a significant market for the company's global operations. India is Uber's third-largest market by trips, behind the US and Brazil, and its second-largest market globally by the number of earners.

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Uber currently operates in more than 200 cities across India, with over two million monthly active drivers earning through its platform. The country also hosts the company's largest technology centres outside the US, located in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Announcing the appointment, Taylor said Ranjan's experience in running large consumer businesses in India and his ambition for the company's next phase made him a strong fit for the role.

“India and South Asia matter enormously to Uber's future,” Taylor said.

Ranjan said his immediate focus would be on improving the everyday experience for riders and drivers, with an emphasis on dependable rides, affordability and better earning opportunities.

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Who Is Rakesh Ranjan?

Rakesh Ranjan is a consumer internet executive with extensive experience in India's food-tech and online services sectors. He spent eight years at Zomato, joining the company in 2017 and eventually becoming CEO of its food ordering and delivery business.

During his tenure at Zomato, Ranjan held several leadership positions, including overseeing Zomato Gold and sales operations, before taking charge of the company's core food delivery business.

After his stint at Zomato, Ranjan moved to Allen Online, the digital education platform of Allen Career Institute, where he currently serves as CEO.

His experience spans scaling consumer-facing businesses, managing large operational teams and navigating India's competitive internet economy.

Why Ranjan's Appointment Matters For Uber

Ranjan's appointment comes as Uber looks to deepen its presence in India and South Asia, markets that offer considerable opportunities for growth in urban mobility and platform-based earnings.

India's importance to Uber extends beyond its large customer base. The country is also a major driver of supply-side growth, with millions of people using the platform to earn through driving.

With Ranjan's experience in scaling Zomato's food delivery operations, Uber will look to leverage his understanding of India's consumer internet ecosystem as it pursues its next phase of growth in the region.

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