Michael Burry made his name betting against a market that thought it could only go up. This week, as technology stocks came under renewed pressure, he closed his bet against the Nasdaq 100 and began buying into the sell-off.

In a Wednesday post to his Substack subscribers, Burry said he had sold the final half of his Nasdaq 100 put position. Apart from puts on Palantir and MetLife, he described himself as “temporarily almost entirely long.”

Burry trained as a doctor before he became a hedge fund manager. Born in San Jose in 1971, he earned his MD at Vanderbilt and started residencies in neurology and pathology, finishing neither. He founded Scion Capital in 2000.

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A few years later, he persuaded Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to sell him credit-default swaps on subprime mortgage bonds. When the housing bubble burst, Burry made $100 million for himself and more than $700 million for his investors. The trade became the backbone of Michael Lewis's *The Big Short*.

In November 2025, Burry shut down Scion Asset Management. On November 23, he launched Cassandra Unchained, a Substack newsletter that now has more than 342,000 subscribers.

One of his biggest themes has been the AI bubble. In May 2026, he disclosed that as much as 80% of his portfolio was in put options on Nvidia and Palantir.

The sell-off has since given him room to cash out. By November 19, CoreWeave and Nebius were down about 76% and 66% from their highs, respectively. Nvidia was down about 39% from its October peak. The Nasdaq Composite has fallen about 7% in November.

About a quarter of Burry's portfolio now sits in cash, which he says came from profitable put trades and new funding. He plans to invest it. The rest is in undervalued common stocks, long-dated call options and preferred shares. MercadoLibre, Temple & Webster and JD.com are among his largest holdings.

Earlier this month, Burry was also said to have bought more PayPal, alongside purchases of Adobe, JD.com and MercadoLibre. He added BYD as he increased his bullish exposure to Chinese stocks.

The word to watch is “temporarily.” Burry is still looking for stocks to short and plans to bet against Nvidia again near $200 a share once optimism returns. For now, he's using the proceeds from his bearish trades to buy while others are selling.

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