State-owned Power Grid on Wednesday announced that its Board of Directors will meet on November 30 to consider borrowing funds of up to Rs 45,000 crore during the financial year 2027 through various sources, including domestic bonds.

The Board will also consider availing an unsecured term loan facility of up to $600 million from Export Development Canada (EDC).

An unsecured term loan facility is a lump-sum loan repaid over a fixed period through scheduled instalments (such as Equated Monthly Instalments, or EMIs) without pledging any collateral or asset.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

In an exchange filing, Power Grid said, "We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Power Grid is scheduled to be held on Monday, November 30, 2026, inter alia, to consider two proposals."

READ | Asian Markets Today: Kospi Jumps 2% Despite Rate Hike, Nikkei Gains As Investors Assess Fresh US Tariff Proposals

Earlier this month, the company accorded investment approval for the 'Reconductoring of Gooty - Tumkur (Pavagada) 400kV D/c line with HTLS conductor' at an estimated cost of Rs 220.09 crore. This project is scheduled to be commissioned by June 10, 2028.

Power Grid Q2 Show

Power Grid reported a net profit of Rs 3,866 crore in the September quarter of FY27, up 8.4% YoY from Rs 3,566 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Top line, or revenue, rose 3% YoY to Rs 11,816 crore in the September quarter of FY27, from Rs 11,476 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surged 6.7% annually to Rs 9,720 crore from Rs 9,114 crore. Subsequently, EBITDA margin improved 284 basis points (bps) YoY to 82.3% in Q2FY27, from 79.4% in Q2FY26.

Power Grid Share Price History

In the previous session, Power Grid shares ended 0.66% higher at Rs 266.75 per share.

Meanwhile, the stock gained 2.99% over the past week and 1.37% over two weeks, while rising 7.91% over the past month.

However, Power Grid shares declined 1.20% over three months and 9.65% over six months.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock was marginally lower by 0.04%, while it fell 2.52% over one year and 22.20% over two years.

Over longer periods, it delivered positive returns, gaining 26.69% in three years, 74.18% in five years and 151.77% over 10 years.

READ | Oil Prices Today: Brent Hovers Near $94 As Saudi Oil Attacks Raise Fresh Supply Fears

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.