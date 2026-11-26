Oil prices were little changed on Thursday, with Brent crude hovering around $94 a barrel, as escalating attacks on energy infrastructure and vessels in the Middle East heightened concerns over potential supply disruptions. However, expectations of a global oil surplus and rising US crude inventories continued to temper the outlook.

Brent crude futures were last trading around $94 a barrel, after rising for two consecutive sessions.

In the previous session, crude oil prices climbed as traders assessed mounting geopolitical risks in the Middle East against expectations of ample global supplies. Brent crude futures rose 3.5% to settle at $94.61 a barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 2% to close at $83.68. Both benchmarks had advanced more than 2% in the previous session.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

READ | Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov 26

The latest gains followed fresh attacks on Saudi Arabian energy infrastructure by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants, alongside renewed concerns over shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz.

Houthi Attacks On Saudi Oil Infrastructure Raise Supply Concerns

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militants said on Wednesday that they had attacked Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura oil refinery and Riyadh's financial district.

Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia's largest refinery, is part of an industrial complex that also serves as a major export terminal for the country's crude oil shipments.

The attacks have heightened concerns over the security of critical energy infrastructure in the region, particularly as tensions continue to threaten oil transportation routes.

Separately, Iran's Revolutionary Guards told state media that a container ship had been targeted and brought to a stop on Tuesday while sailing along what they described as an unauthorised route near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran also reported that several vessels passing through the strategic waterway had struck naval mines, adding to concerns over potential disruptions to crude shipments.

Despite the recent recovery, oil prices remain nearly 20% lower this month, as crude shipments from the Persian Gulf have gradually recovered and expectations of a global supply surplus have weighed on prices.

OPEC+ Ministers To Discuss 2027 Production Policy On November 29

Meanwhile, OPEC+ ministers are scheduled to hold a series of meetings on November 29 to discuss the group's production policy for 2027.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the alliance is expected to complete a review of member countries' production capacities by the end of the year.

Iraq and Kazakhstan are pushing for higher estimates of their respective oil production capacities, according to four people familiar with the matter. The discussions could increase tensions within the alliance, as the revised assessments will help determine how much individual members can produce next year.

US Crude Inventories Rise 1.1 Million Barrels

On the supply front, US government data showed crude oil inventories increased by 1.1 million barrels last week. Gasoline and distillate inventories also recorded increases, indicating additional supply availability in the world's largest oil-consuming economy.

The inventory build added to concerns over the global supply outlook, particularly as the International Energy Agency (IEA) expects the oil market to move into a surplus in the fourth quarter.

Separately, Libya's Sharara oil pipeline has resumed operations after flows were halted following the closure of a valve by what the country's National Oil Corporation (NOC) described as an unlawful group.

The NOC said oil had started flowing again into storage tanks at the Akakus facility in Zawiya.

The reopening adds to the improving supply outlook, even as geopolitical developments in the Middle East continue to inject volatility into crude oil markets.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.