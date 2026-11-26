Gabriel India's share price rose from around Rs 120 in November 2016 to Rs 1,500 in November 2026, turning a Rs 1 lakh investment into Rs 12.5 lakh, excluding dividends.

This decade-long rally came alongside a threefold increase in the company's revenue and a more than threefold rise in its net profit, and an expansion beyond its traditional shock absorber business.

From Rs 1,400-Crore Firm To Rs 4,200-Crore Business

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The 12.5-time jump in the share price came along with multifold growth in the business. Gabriel India's standalone net sales increased from Rs 1,426 crore in FY16 to Rs 4,233 crore in FY26. Profit after tax rose from Rs 75 crore to Rs 243 crore over the same period. However, the Ebitda margin remained the same over these years.

The financial expansion has been accompanied by a wider product portfolio. In FY16, Gabriel India was primarily identified with ride-control products, including shock absorbers and front forks. By FY26, the company had expanded into automotive sunroofs, gas springs, drivetrain products, synchroniser rings, aluminium forgings, and body-in-white and noise, vibration and harshness solutions.

Its presence in the aftermarket has grown to more than 30,000 retail outlets from 6,000 outlets back in 2016, and the company has more than 800 business partners, compared to 375 a decade ago.

The company now commands around 32% market share in two-wheelers and three-wheelers, 25% in passenger vehicles, and 88% in commercial vehicles. However, the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segment still contributes around 62% of sales, making diversification an ongoing priority.

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New Businesses And Latest Financial Performance

Acquisitions and joint ventures played an integral role in this business transition for Gabriel. The Marelli Motherson Auto Suspension Parts acquisition added shock absorber capacity and gas springs to the portfolio. The Inalfa partnership has strengthened the sunroof business, while ventures with SK Enmove and Jinhap are aimed at lubricants, e-fluids, and automotive fasteners. A joint venture with Forvia marks the company's entry into passenger vehicle seat structures and complete seats.

In the first half of FY27, consolidated revenue grew 19.3% year-on-year to Rs 3,034 crore. Ebitda increased 8.6% to Rs 265 crore, while profit before tax rose 10% to Rs 281 crore.

The next phase of growth will depend on scaling these newer businesses and improving their contribution to earnings to diversify the overall business. However, extreme competition, technological changes, and continued dependence on the two-wheeler and three-wheeler market will also continue to remain key risks.

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