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Stock Market Today

The Indian stock market ended with strong gains on Wednesday, staging a sharp recovery from previous session's selloff, lifted by buying in heavyweight banking and technology stocks.

The BSE Sensex jumped 1,502.29 points, or 1.82%, to close at 83,938.28, while the settled 469.60 points, or 1.85%, higher at 25,819.25. The Bank Nifty index ended at 63,703.25, up by 1,117.90 points, or 1.79%.

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Broader markets underperformed, as the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 0.44%, while the Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.30%

US Markets Recap

US stocks tumbled on Wednesday, with technology shares bearing the brunt of another wave of selling as concerns over the artificial intelligence trade continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

The Nasdaq Composite plunged 4.05% to 22,772.49, shedding 961.04 points, as of 9:37 a.m. EST. The tech-heavy index extended its decline as investors continued to move away from semiconductor companies and other AI-linked stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 943.37 points, or 1.89%, at 49,075.33 as of 9:36 a.m. EST. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 199.25 points, or 2.77%, to 7,001.84.

ALSO READ: US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Plunges 4%, Dow Down 850 Points As AI-Led Selloff Worsens

Earnings

Siemens Energy Q4 Results

Net Profit Up 81.4% At Rs 653 Crore Vs Rs 360 Crore YoY

Revenue Up 30.5% At Rs 3,453 Crore Vs Rs 2,646 Crore YoY

Ebitda Up 71.5% At Rs 823 Crore Vs Rs 480 Crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 23.8% Vs 18.1% YoY, Up 570 Bps

Allcargo Global October Business Update

LCL Volumes Down 3% At 667 Thousand Cubic Metres YoY

Decline Attributed To The Gradual Easing Of Peak Season Demand

FCL Volumes Down 13% At 47,997 TEUs YoY In October 2026

Middle East Geopolitical Tensions Remained A Key Contributor To The Volume Decline

Air Volumes Up 4% At 2,715 Tonnes YoY In October 2026

Stocks In News

Electronics Mart: Subscribes to 50% stake in BYSK Retail; BYSK Retail becomes a joint venture company.

Subscribes to 50% stake in BYSK Retail; BYSK Retail becomes a joint venture company. SEAMEC: Vessel Swordfish redeployed from Nov. 25 after rectification of technical issues and return to hire.

Vessel Swordfish redeployed from Nov. 25 after rectification of technical issues and return to hire. Wipro: Partners with bp to build finance operations; around 3,000 bp employees to transition to Wipro.

Partners with bp to build finance operations; around 3,000 bp employees to transition to Wipro. Styrenix Performance: Enhances annual manufacturing capacity to 100 KT from 66 KT through debottlenecking; says expanded capacity is sufficient to meet current and foreseeable market demand.

Enhances annual manufacturing capacity to 100 KT from 66 KT through debottlenecking; says expanded capacity is sufficient to meet current and foreseeable market demand. RateGain Travel: Winter holiday flight bookings lag despite strong travel intent. Hotel searches rise across Europe, with France up 19%, Portugal up 15% and Italy up 12%. Travellers opt for shorter trips as long-haul demand softens. Domestic Portugal flights surge 46%, while Latin America domestic air travel rises 11%.

Winter holiday flight bookings lag despite strong travel intent. Hotel searches rise across Europe, with France up 19%, Portugal up 15% and Italy up 12%. Travellers opt for shorter trips as long-haul demand softens. Domestic Portugal flights surge 46%, while Latin America domestic air travel rises 11%. Apeejay Surrendra: Signs 42-room resort project on the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry border; operations expected to commence in Q1 FY28.

Signs 42-room resort project on the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry border; operations expected to commence in Q1 FY28. PNB: Enters pact with Deutsche Bank AG to establish a framework for cooperation in acquisition financing for clients.

Enters pact with Deutsche Bank AG to establish a framework for cooperation in acquisition financing for clients. ACME Solar: Arm ACME Sigma Urja commissions 17.91 MW discharge capacity under a 250 MW FDRE project and 14.55 MW discharge capacity under a 50 MW Tata FDRE power project.

Arm ACME Sigma Urja commissions 17.91 MW discharge capacity under a 250 MW FDRE project and 14.55 MW discharge capacity under a 50 MW Tata FDRE power project. Capacite Infraprojects: Incorporates subsidiary in Dubai, UAE, and step-down subsidiary in Uganda.

Incorporates subsidiary in Dubai, UAE, and step-down subsidiary in Uganda. CESC: Arm Purvah Green Power issues Letter of Award to Venwind Refex Power for supply of wind turbine generators and tubular towers for 153.7 MW wind power projects in Madhya Pradesh.

Arm Purvah Green Power issues Letter of Award to Venwind Refex Power for supply of wind turbine generators and tubular towers for 153.7 MW wind power projects in Madhya Pradesh. Alembic Pharma: Receives two Establishment Inspection Reports from the US FDA, indicating closure of inspections at its Vadodara unit. The regulator inspected the Gujarat facility from Aug. 31 to Sept. 10.

Receives two Establishment Inspection Reports from the US FDA, indicating closure of inspections at its Vadodara unit. The regulator inspected the Gujarat facility from Aug. 31 to Sept. 10. KSB: Receives Rs 117 crore Letter of Award from Triveni Turbines for supply of boiler feed pumps and accessories.

Receives Rs 117 crore Letter of Award from Triveni Turbines for supply of boiler feed pumps and accessories. Satin Credit: Approves issuance of NCDs worth Rs 372 crore.

Approves issuance of NCDs worth Rs 372 crore. Lupin: Receives US FDA approval for Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets and Dalbavancin Injection used to treat skin and skin-structure infections.

Receives US FDA approval for Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets and Dalbavancin Injection used to treat skin and skin-structure infections. SG Mart: Cancels Nov. 26 board meeting due to directors' unavailability. The meeting was scheduled to consider fundraising via preferential issue, rights issue or QIP.

Cancels Nov. 26 board meeting due to directors' unavailability. The meeting was scheduled to consider fundraising via preferential issue, rights issue or QIP. HDB Financial: Board to meet on Nov. 30 to consider fund raising.

Board to meet on Nov. 30 to consider fund raising. Confidence Petroleum: Appoints Krishna Kumar as Joint CFO.

Appoints Krishna Kumar as Joint CFO. Bank of India: Employee unions AIBEA, AIBOA and BEFI serve notice for a strike on Dec. 3; bank says it is taking necessary steps to ensure smooth functioning.

Employee unions AIBEA, AIBOA and BEFI serve notice for a strike on Dec. 3; bank says it is taking necessary steps to ensure smooth functioning. 360 One WAM: Allots 33.33 lakh shares upon warrant conversion by promoter; receives Rs 293.69 crore from exercise of warrants at Rs 1,174.76 per share.

Allots 33.33 lakh shares upon warrant conversion by promoter; receives Rs 293.69 crore from exercise of warrants at Rs 1,174.76 per share. Diamond Power: Receives purchase orders worth Rs 488 crore from Adani Energy Solutions for supply of AL-59 conductors; orders strengthen presence in the HVDC transmission segment.

Receives purchase orders worth Rs 488 crore from Adani Energy Solutions for supply of AL-59 conductors; orders strengthen presence in the HVDC transmission segment. Sanathan Textiles: To commence Phase 2 production at its Punjab unit; capacity to increase to 900 MTPD from 700 MTPD.

To commence Phase 2 production at its Punjab unit; capacity to increase to 900 MTPD from 700 MTPD. Garuda Construction: Board to meet on Nov. 28 to consider fund raising.

Board to meet on Nov. 28 to consider fund raising. Atlanta Electricals: Receives Rs 523 crore order from Andhra Pradesh transmission utility for supply of 95 units of 132/33 KV power transformers.

Receives Rs 523 crore order from Andhra Pradesh transmission utility for supply of 95 units of 132/33 KV power transformers. Juniper Green: Arm Juniper Green Gem signs power purchase agreement with NTPC for a 150 MW wind-solar project; expected annual revenue of Rs 155 crore.

Arm Juniper Green Gem signs power purchase agreement with NTPC for a 150 MW wind-solar project; expected annual revenue of Rs 155 crore. Fino Payments Bank: Appoints Pratap Singh as MD & CEO for three years; regularises appointment of Anup Agarwal as CFO.

Appoints Pratap Singh as MD & CEO for three years; regularises appointment of Anup Agarwal as CFO. Quality Power: Opens QIP issue; sets floor price at Rs 1,535.53 per share and may offer up to 5% discount.

Opens QIP issue; sets floor price at Rs 1,535.53 per share and may offer up to 5% discount. Narayana Hrudayalaya: Clarifies that founder Devi Shetty's remarks on removing 18% GST on group health insurance reflect his broader views and long-term healthcare vision.

IPO Listing

Crystal Crop Protection IPO

Co is a crop solutions company with agrochemicals and seeds as its core offerings.

IPO To Open

Foodlink F&B Holdings (India)

Co is a food and beverage services company engaged in providing premium catering services and operating casual dining restaurants and cloud kitchens

Total issue size of Rs. 360 cr (Rs. 192 cr fresh issue + Rs. 168 crore OFS)

Period Ended (Rs cr) 30 Sep 2026 FY26 FY25 FY024 Total Income 222.18 572.26 455.40 380.17 Profit After Tax -16.15 29.11 14.26 -15.35 EBITDA 16.15 78.43 61.45 30.63

IPO To Open

Foodlink F&B Holdings (India)

Food and beverage services company engaged in premium catering services and operating casual dining restaurants and cloud kitchens.

Issue Size: Rs 360 Crore (Rs 192 Crore Fresh Issue + Rs 168 Crore OFS)

Period Ended Total Income (Rs Cr) PAT (Rs Cr) Ebitda (Rs Cr) Sep 30, 2026 222.18 -16.15 16.15 FY26 572.26 29.11 78.43 FY25 455.40 14.26 61.45 FY24 380.17 -15.35 30.63

Bulk & Block Deals

Skipper: Ventex Trade bought 5.25 lakh shares; Vaibhav Metals LLP sold 5.25 lakh shares at Rs 485.15 per share.

Finolex Cables: Orbit Electricals bought 4.6 lakh shares; Aruna Mukesh Katara sold 4.6 lakh shares at Rs 1,159 per share.

Indegene: Rajesh Bhaskaran Nair bought 3.82 lakh shares; Aarabhi Partners Consultants LLP sold 3.82 lakh shares at Rs 655 per share.

Global Health (Medanta): SBI Mutual Fund, Norges Bank, HDFC Mutual Fund, Kuwait Investment Authority, Nippon India Mutual Fund, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, Citigroup Global Markets Singapore, DSP India Fund IFSC and Goldman Sachs Bank Europe collectively bought shares, while Dunearn Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd sold 63.7 lakh shares at Rs 1,460 per share.

PPL Pharma: Axis Mutual Fund bought 71.39 lakh shares and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 2.12 crore shares, while CA Alchemy Investments sold 9.87 crore shares at Rs 224.10-224.17 per share.

Board Meetings

Minda Corp: Fund Raising.

SG Mart: Fund Raising.

Lock-In Expiry

NSE: 0.4 million shares (1.6% of outstanding), 3-month lock-in.

Hy-Tech Engineers: 4 million shares (4% of outstanding), 3-month lock-in.

Skyways Air Services: 6 million shares (4% of outstanding), 3-month lock-in.

Symbiotech Pharmalab: 3 million shares (4% of outstanding), 3-month lock-in.

Excelsoft Technologies: 45.2 million shares (39% of outstanding), 1-year lock-in.

Insider Trades

Usha Martin: UMIL Share & Stock Broking Services (promoter group) bought 15,000 shares.

Aurum PropTech: Aurum RealEstate Developers (promoter) bought 25,000 shares.

Afcom Holdings: Thiagaraja Annamalai (promoter group) sold 3,080 shares.

Balu Forge Industries: Jaspalsingh Prehladsingh Chandock (Promoter & Director) bought 65,000 shares.

ASM Watch

Added To Short-Term ASM: APL Apollo Tubes, HMA Agro Industries.

Excluded From ASM: Anup Engineering, eMudhra, MSTC, Paras Healthcare.

Price Band

Thomas Cook India: Price band revised to 10% from 20%.

ALSO READ: Nasdaq Crashes 4%, But Wipro ADRs Rise: The $500-Million bp Deal Behind The Move

F&O Cues

Nifty December Futures up 1.69% at 25,935 , trading at a premium of 116 points .

at , trading at a . Maximum Call Open Interest at 26,000 strike.

strike. Maximum Put Open Interest at 25,500 strike.

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