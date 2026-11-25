Wipro Ltd.'s American Depositary Receipts traded higher on Wednesday, even as US technology stocks came under heavy selling pressure, with a fresh $500-million-plus deal from British energy major bp giving investors a reason to look past the broader market weakness.

Wipro ADRs rose 1.67% to $2.135 at 10:40 a.m. EST, gaining $0.035. The advance came even as the Nasdaq Composite plunged 4% to 22,776, shedding 957.49points in a sharp selloff.

The deal, under which Wipro will take over bp's finance back-office operations, is expected to bring in more than $500 million in business over the next six to seven years, according to a Mint report citing people familiar with the development.

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The agreement is expected to generate around $75 million in additional revenue annually on average, equivalent to roughly 0.7% of Wipro's revenue in FY26. The company reported revenue of $10.48 billion for the fiscal year, marking a 0.3% decline from the previous year.

Wipro-BP Deal: What Investors Need To Know

As part of the agreement, around 3,000 employees handling finance operations across India, Hungary and Malaysia will move from bp to Wipro.

Wipro said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday that the new operating model is expected to become operational in 2027, subject to certain conditions. Neither company has disclosed the financial value or duration of the agreement. The revenue contribution, therefore, is likely to become more meaningful from FY28.

For Wipro CEO Srini Pallia, who took charge in April 2024, the contract marks another significant deal win as the company looks to arrest a prolonged revenue decline.

"This landmark engagement with bp underscores our commitment to leveraging our deep domain expertise and Wipro Intelligence to drive large-scale technology transformation," Pallia said in the filing.

BP CFO Kate Thomson said Wipro's digital capabilities and investments would help the energy major improve its finance operations, generate business value faster and simplify processes.

Another Big Deal For Wipro

The bp contract follows Wipro's $1-billion, eight-year IT transformation agreement with Singapore-based Olam Group in April. As part of that engagement, Wipro also agreed to acquire Olam's IT arm, Mindsprint, for $375 million in cash.

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However, winning new contracts is only part of the challenge. Wipro must also contain revenue losses from existing clients. The company faces potential annual revenue losses of up to $100 million from Estée Lauder and another $25 million from Meta, according to Mint.

HFS Research CEO Phil Fersht described the bp agreement as a defining win for Pallia and his leadership team, saying it strengthens Wipro's global credibility and demonstrates renewed competitive strength.

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