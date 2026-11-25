Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will take on AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League 2026-27 on Wednesday, November 25, at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

Luis Enrique's side will look to continue their winning run in the competition, having won all four of their league-phase matches so far.

Roma, meanwhile, will aim to secure a positive result against the reigning European champions as they look to improve their position in the standings.

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The match will be played on Wednesday evening in Paris, with kick-off scheduled for 9:00 PM local time (Thursday, November 26, at 1:30 AM IST).

PSG vs AS Roma: Date And Time

The PSG vs AS Roma UEFA Champions League match will be played on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday, November 26.

PSG vs AS Roma: Venue

The match will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

PSG vs AS Roma: Head-To-Head Record

PSG and AS Roma have not faced each other in a competitive fixture before.

PSG vs AS Roma: Recent Form

PSG: W-W-W-W-W

AS Roma: W-W-L-W-W

PSG vs AS Roma: Champions League Standings

PSG are currently at the top of the Champions League league-phase table with 12 points from four matches. Roma, meanwhile, occupy the 20th position with four points.

PSG vs AS Roma: Predicted Lineups

PSG: Matvey Safonov (GK), Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Fabian Ruiz, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Maghnes Akliouche, Senny Mayulu, Ousmane Dembele.

AS Roma: Daniel Vasquez (GK), Gianluca Mancini, Mario Hermoso, Evan Ndicka, Nahuel Molina, Bryan Cristante, Manu Kone, Wesley, Matias Soule, Rodrigo Mora, Donyell Malen.

PSG vs AS Roma: Live Telecast Details

The PSG vs AS Roma Champions League match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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PSG vs AS Roma: Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the PSG vs AS Roma Champions League match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

PSG vs AS Roma: Champions League Standings

PSG are currently at the top of the Champions League league-phase table with 12 points from four matches. Roma, meanwhile, occupy the 20th position with four points.

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