The Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned the Confederation of African Football's decision to award Morocco the Africa Cup of Nations title, after ruling that Senegal forfeited the final match in January when its team walked off the pitch.

The decision restores Senegal's 1-0 victory over Morocco in the final and its status as Africa Cup of Nations champions.

CAF's Appeal Board ruled in March that Senegal forfeited the match after its players left the field of play for 14 minutes in protest against a late penalty decision. Morocco was awarded a 0-3 victory instead of the original 1-0 result in favor of Senegal.

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Senegal appealed to the CAS, arguing that the referee's authority was final and that he allowed the match to finish. The court heard the case in Lausanne on Oct. 8, with CAF and Morocco also presenting their positions. Senegal separately demanded a corruption probe over the decision to strip its national team of the title.

The contentious match caused the most severe crisis in Senegal and Morocco's historically close relations and prompted racialized hostility particularly online. Rabat arrested and sentenced around 15 Senegalese supporters for up to one year in prison over hooliganism and violence.

Officials rushed to calm tensions, with King Mohammed VI declaring "nothing can alter the closeness cultivated over centuries" and later pardoning the Senegalese supporters. The two countries, already key trading partners, signed a raft of new commercial agreements.

The last time the CAS overruled the CAF was in 2019, when it found that CAF's executive committee lacked the jurisdiction to order the replay of an abandoned CAF Champions League final between Moroccan club Wydad AC and Tunisia's Espérance Sportive de Tunis.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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