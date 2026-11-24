OM - Operation Mole continues its strong run at the box office, with the Dhanush and Mammootty starrer attracting audiences across its Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions.

The film has added Rs 3.51 crore to its India net collection on Day 5 so far, taking its five-day total to Rs 59.46 crore. The film is currently running across 4,574 shows. The India gross collection has reached Rs 69.04 crore after five days, according to trade trakcer Sacnilk.

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor on Day 5, earning Rs 2.17 crore from 2,527 shows. The Telugu version followed with Rs 1.10 crore from 1,217 shows. The Hindi version collected Rs 24 lakh from 830 shows.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The film's worldwide gross stood at Rs 93.40 crore as of Day 4, it added.

Day-Wise Collection

OM - Operation Mole opened with Rs 18.10 crore on Day 1. The film's collection dropped to Rs 15.75 crore on Day 2 before showing a slight increase on Day 3, when it earned Rs 15.90 crore. On Day 4, the film saw a significant drop in collections, earning Rs 6.20 crore. On Day 5, O.M - Operation Mole has collected Rs 3.51 crore so far.

READ | Scene Box Office Collection Day 19: Suriya's Action Comedy Continues Its Steady Theatrical Journey

Advance Bookings

OM - Operation Mole has started seeing steady advance bookings for Day 6. The film has sold around 2.41 lakh tickets so far, with bookings worth Rs 3.20 crore across 6,185 shows in India. Excluding block seats, the collection stands at Rs 2.60 crore.

Advance bookings for Day 7 have also opened on a positive note. The film has sold 2.10 lakh tickets so far, collecting Rs 2.62 crore across 4,171 shows. Without block seats, the advance booking collection stands at Rs 2.28 crore.

About OM: Operation Mole

Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM follows multiple characters whose lives intersect amid a larger conflict. Dhanush plays Palanivel, while Mammootty portrays Burma Karthikeyan, also known as "Siya". Sai Pallavi plays ASP Nithya Reddy IPS, while Sreeleela appears as Roja. The cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans and Sanjay Swaroop, who plays Krishnaiah.

The film was announced in November 2024 under the working title D55, referring to Dhanush's 55th film as a lead actor. It was initially backed by Gopuram Films before moving to Wunderbar Films, with RTake Studios joining the project as co-producer.

Shraddha Agrawal, Dhanush and Azmat Jagmag are credited as producers. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, Ezhil Arasu K has handled cinematography, and R Kalaivanan is the editor. The film is produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios.

OM released in theatres on November 20 with a runtime of 2 hours and 58 minutes.

READ | Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 20: Magnum Opus Nears Rs 1,000-Crore Net In India

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.