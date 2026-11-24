The AI trade faced another test on Tuesday as semiconductor stocks reversed sharply after Monday's historic Nvidia-led rally. Nvidia, AMD, Micron and other major chipmakers fell in early trading, dragging the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down 5.4% to 9,070.56.

The selloff came just a day after the index surged alongside a broad recovery in technology stocks. Investors appeared unwilling to extend the rally as concerns over AI spending, valuations, regulatory scrutiny and interest rates continued to weigh on sentiment.

Nvidia gives back part of its historic gains

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Nvidia shares fell 6.19% to $154.84 in early trading on Tuesday, after surging 31.5% in the previous session. Monday's rally added nearly $1 trillion to its market value after the board reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO.

The reversal suggests that Huang's return has not removed the broader concerns surrounding the AI business. Investors are still assessing the sustainability of massive infrastructure investments and the returns they could generate.

AMD and Micron lead the semiconductor decline

The selling spread across chipmakers, with AMD falling 8.14% to $416.53. Micron Technology dropped 7.99% to $651.14, while SK Hynix's US-listed shares declined 6.16% to $116.62.

Intel shares slipped 4.96% to $56.70, while Broadcom lost 3.73% to $301.84. The declines followed a difficult week for the sector. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plunged 10.73% on November 20, as technology stocks faced heavy selling over concerns about AI valuations and spending.

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AI investment concerns remain unresolved

One of the biggest questions for investors is whether the enormous capital flowing into AI infrastructure will translate into sustainable earnings. Technology companies are committing billions of dollars to data centres, chips and computing capacity, raising concerns about debt-funded expansion and future returns.

Regulatory uncertainty is adding to the pressure. Washington's scrutiny of advanced chip exports to China has raised questions about the sector's access to overseas markets and compliance risks.

Fed outlook puts another hurdle before chip stocks

Investors are also awaiting US inflation data ahead of the Federal Reserve's December meeting. The personal consumption expenditures report, due Wednesday, is the final major inflation reading before the policy decision.

Markets were pricing in a 25-basis-point rate hike in December, according to CME FedWatch data cited by Reuters. Higher interest rates could increase financing costs for data-centre investments and make expensive growth stocks less attractive.

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